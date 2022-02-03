Food Picks: Handmade dim sum and authentic Vietnamese fare

Affordable handmade dim sum

For around $15, you can enjoy a sumptuous spread of handmade dim sum at this coffee-shop stall in Serangoon North Avenue 2.

There are 28 items on the menu of Bao Zai Handmade Dim Sum, all handmade by stall owner Lee Mee Poh. Originally from Ipoh, the 40-year-old Singapore permanent resident has 20 years of experience making dim sum and started his stall in December 2020.

The Fresh Prawn Siew Mai ($2.50 for three pieces), wrapped in eye-catching green wonton skins, look like those you would find at finer dim sum establishments.

The prawns used are fresh. The juicy savoury filling is a mix of lean meat, pork fat and mackerel fish paste. What looks like salmon roe for the topping is, in fact, sago pearls dyed red. It is a creative budget-friendly solution to add a touch of fine detail.

My favourite is the Century Egg Dumpling ($2 for two pieces). Mr Lee uses good quality century egg, with "bouncy" egg white and creamy yolk. The pork filling also contains crunchy water chestnuts.

The Fried Yam Dumpling ($1.20) is also recommended, with plenty of char siew inside and a strong taste of yam. The top layer is reasonably crisp.

The Fried Prawn Roll ($2 for two pieces) is one of Mr Lee's signature dishes, though I wish there were chunkier pieces of prawn. But for this price, it is hard to ask for more. The beancurd skin is crispy and I like how it is not overly salty.

The skin of the Braised Meat Bao ($1.60) is incredibly soft, fluffy and moist, and remains so even at room temperature. The meat is a little dry, but is thoroughly infused with the flavour of the braising sauce.

The Steamed Lotus Leaf Rice ($3.50 a piece) comes with two slices of pork belly char siew, two pieces of boneless chicken thigh meat and a whole mushroom. You can taste dried prawns in the glutinous rice although the chicken is a little dry, as Mr Lee removes the skin to make it healthier.

He also prepares Honey Chicken Feet ($2.50) from scratch. Most of the chicken feet are small as the supply for bigger-sized chicken feet is inconsistent. The sauce does not actually contain honey, but is made using fermented bean sauce and sugar, which turns out savoury and sweet.

Where: Bao Zai Handmade Dim Sum, Stall 2, 01-41, Block 151 Serangoon North Avenue 2

Open: Tuesdays to Sundays, 7am to 4pm; closed on Mondays

Tel: 9237-3279

