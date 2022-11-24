Food Picks: Gyutan-Tan’s ox tongue sets, Restaurant Jag’s autumn menu, Altro Zafferano’s revamp

Ox tongue sets at Gyutan-tan

Restaurants featuring various premium beef options and cuts are aplenty, but few focus purely on ox tongue or gyutan.

The 82-seat Gyutan-Tan restaurant, which opened on Oct 27, does just that – and at reasonable prices using tongue from Australian Angus cows.

Lunch sets – priced from $18 to $30 – give the best value.

My pick is the Sumiyaki Gyutan Combo Set ($25), which comes with thin and thick cuts of charcoal-grilled gyutan simply seasoned with salt and pepper. Both cuts are delicious, but the thicker one is more tender.

The set comes with mugimeshi (a mix of rice and barley), two kinds of Japanese pickles, salad, tororo (grated Japanese mountain yam) and a choice of oxtail or miso soup.

Although the oxtail soup looks deceptively plain, it has a lovely beefy flavour.

Pick a sauce (which comes with each order of a gyutan dish) to complement the ox tongue – original housemade soya sauce, ponzu oroshi, sweet and spicy Korean, lemon pepper and negi shio.

The meat is tasty on its own, but you can go with either the lemon pepper or negi shio for added layers of flavour.