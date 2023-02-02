Food Picks: Guan’s Mee Pok opens in Serangoon North, home-style vegetarian food

Handmade fish dumplings

Fans of Guan’s Mee Pok, which at its peak had 10 stalls, will be delighted to know it is back with a standalone eatery at Serangoon North Avenue 1.

A large collage of photos and newspaper articles about the brand adorning the left wall is a big hint that it is not new to the food scene.

The brand is named after owner Yap Peng Guan, 52, who learnt cooking from his father and started his own brand of noodles at Maxwell Food Centre in 1995. He closed the stall in 2016, when he embarked on a rapid expansion plan and set up shop in foodcourts. The last of the outlets closed in 2022.

For new patrons, do not expect old-school Teochew-style noodles. Mr Yap, who is Hokkien, has adapted the noodles – served in clay bowls which retain heat well – to suit his own taste as well as keep up with the times.

Go for Guan’s Classic Mee Pok ($6.50), which comes with half a ramen egg. I am not a big fan of ramen egg with mee pok, but the egg you get here is tastier than the factory-made ones at some ramen shops.

The secret lies in Mr Yap’s use of sake in the soya-based marinade, which results in immense depth of flavour.

No mee kia (thin noodles) is offered – only the signature mee pok or kway teow. Mr Yap says he has yet to find a mee kia supplier that can meet his standards.

The mee pok is broad, springy and holds up well. My noodles do not clump up even after sitting in a takeaway container for 20 minutes.