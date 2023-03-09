Food Picks: Greenwood Fish Market’s omakase counter, Breakfast Hola and LR Boulangerie

Greenwood Fish Market

Omakase in Sentosa

Sentosa seems like an awful long way to go for a meal, but the vibe at Greenwood Fish Market’s sprawling multi-concept space at Quayside Isle is so seductive. There is a breeze blowing through the doors, all thrown open so you can appreciate the waterfront location. And there is enough cool air blowing inside so you never get hot and bothered. It’s casual, it’s inviting, it’s the perfect place for a mental vacation.

Park yourself at the 12-seat omakase counter. The meals are priced to entice, and cost less than many places on the mainland. Lunch is $98 for an eight-course meal and $138 for a 10-course one. At dinner, there is a choice of 10 courses for $188 and 12 courses for $238.

Behind the counter is chef Steven Hong, 51, who has worked at Ashino in Chijmes, Akane at the Japanese Association and Tamaya Dining in Cuppage Road, among other restaurants. The experience shows.

Seasonality is everything and when I have my $238 omakase meal, I get a plate of tempura with mountain vegetables or sansai. Kogomi, a fiddlehead fern that is in season only for a short time in spring; taranome, young bud of the angelica tree; and fukinoto or Japanese butterbur. The botan ebi and satsuma imo on the plate are good to have, but the sansai wins me over.

So does tender takenoko, tender, sweet young bamboo shoots served unadorned.

Greenwood’s impeccable sourcing means the akagai with the egg yolk miso sauce is crunchy and sweet, and there is jabara otoro on the sashimi platter – the fattest part of the fattest part of the tuna. There is also kinmedai with asparagus, kanpachi with miso and the three nigiri sushi – chutoro, kinmedai with shio kombu and scallop with bafun uni on top.

Just in case you need varying textures, before the sushi course, there is a perfect little interlude – salmon namasu, cartilage from the fish lightly pickled in vinegar.

The main course comes in a hollowed-out chunk of daikon, and it is stewed wagyu brisket. So unexpected and so delicious – I just want the radish to be tender enough to eat. Maybe some rice too, because that sauce is delicious.

Tuna consomme is a luxurious way to end the meal, and all I expect is some fruit. Instead, there is a platter of sweets – umeshu jelly, sesame mochi, datemaki or sweet rolled omelette, yuzu mochi, blood orange supremes and persimmon.

Dear reader, I waddle out of Sentosa, resentful for having to get back to the real world.

Where: 31 Ocean Way. 01-04 Quayside Isle, 31 Ocean Way

MRT: Harbourfront

Open: Noon to 10.30pm daily

Tel: 6262-0450

Info: www.greenwoodfishmarket.com/quayside

