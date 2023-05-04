Food Picks: Golden Banana, Super Ngon and Wonders

One of my laments about the redevelopment of Singapore’s Little Thailand – Golden Mile Complex – is that all the restaurants and stores are scattered here and there.

A chill ran down my spine when I asked the owners of Thai Supermarket if Golden Banana would move with them to Aperia mall, and got a non-committal answer.

An overreaction, you say? I guess you have never had a golden banana from Golden Banana. It was at the entrance of Thai Supermarket and grew over the years, from a stand where staff would fry and sell to a rather large enclosed booth painted in bright colours, with multiple staff in uniform.

After shopping at the supermarket, it became routine for me to get a mixed bag of deep-fried goodness. In the early days, the staff would give customers a couple extra pieces gratis.

Thankfully, the business has relocated to City Gate in Beach Road and has a proper shop. It is empty when I get there, and I wonder how long it will survive. But then customers start rolling in, and I am somewhat reassured.

I am also thankful that it all tastes as it should. The Sweet Potato Balls ($4 for 12) have that same mochi-mochi texture and are not too sweet.

The Banana Fritters ($4 for six) still cannot be beat. They remain crunchy for a good hour or so after they are shoved in a paper bag – that sesame-studded batter is a thing of beauty and resilience.

Getting my fix will now require forethought. But I live for those crunchy nuggets of batter the staff tuck into the bag. For them, I will plan ahead.

Where: 02-27 City Gate, 371 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

Open: Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 8pm. Closed on Mondays

All beefed up at Super Ngon

The North-South divide comes up so often in food. Think of this geographical difference in Indian, Chinese, American and Italian cuisines, just to name a few.

In Vietnam, it is writ large in pho. Pho in Hanoi is distinctly different from pho in Ho Chi Minh City.

Super Ngon in Crawford Lane serves Hanoi-style pho. The broth is clear and there is no trace of sweet. The toppings are chopped scallions and fresh coriander. There is an austere elegance about it, in contrast to the lush, Rococo vibe of Ho Chi Minh City pho, with its slightly cloudy broth sweetened by sugar, although of course no one will admit it, and the bushels of basil and sawtooth coriander that top the noodles.