Food Picks: Fusion restaurant Eclipse atop Yue Hwa, Osomatsu's omakase

Eclipse

The top of Yue Hwa Building in Eu Tong Sen Street has always struck me as an ideal spot for a restaurant, so it is no surprise to find Eclipse, a smart restaurant that marries European and Asian cuisines, opening there this month.

The building has a long history. It opened in 1927 as the Great Southern Hotel and was the tallest building in Chinatown at the time.

Now occupied by Yue Hwa department store on its lower five floors, the rooftop restaurant on the sixth floor commands a good view of the shophouses in the vicinity as well as Chinatown Point across the road.

Eclipse is helmed by chef Samuel Quan, formerly from Element on Tras Street at Amara Hotel. The interior design is lovely, with a mix of old-world grandeur and modern stylishness accentuated by what looks like glowing clouds on the ceiling.

The menu captures that whimsical spirit in its combination of Western and Asian flavours. Having lived through the 1990s when fusion cooking was all the rage, I find some of the ideas rather retro, though younger diners may find them novel. Besides, I do like the way the chefs here play with textures on the plate.

A five-course tasting menu costs $198 with dishes like pumpkin laksa soup with seafood tortellini and chicken with green curry foam. Lunch sets are $52 and there are a la carte dishes like slow-cooked salmon with celeriac remoulade, pickled beetroot and fritter crumbs ($26); and lobster risotto with green curry ($42).

There are also bar snacks like tempura soft-shell crab with mala spices ($26) and citrus roast duck in pie tee shell ($18).

Where: Eclipse, 06-01 Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street

MRT: Chinatown

Open: Noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

Info: For reservations, call 6908-0880 or go to the Eclipse website

