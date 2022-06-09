Food Picks: Food and fun at GastroBeats festival; Restaurant Gaig refreshes menu

Gastrobeats Festival

It is with great excitement that I attend GastroBeats - the first large-scale outdoor food festival since the pandemic hit.

The sprawling 14,200 sq m space near Marina Bay houses more than 20 food stalls, a retail section, claw machines and eight food-themed bouncy castles by Jumptopia.

The stalls feature the likes of kueh brand Kueh Ho Jiak, youtiao specialist You Tiao Man, Ah Lim Nasi Lemak and Praffles, where prata meets waffles.

Fans of reality cooking competition MasterChef can go for the Culinary Masters section. Chef-restaurateur Sarah Todd of MasterChef Australia fame, who is in town for the event, has collaborated with MasterChef Singapore alumni Derek Cheong (till June 12) and Genevieve Lee (June 13 to 19) to offer a selection of dishes. They include beef cheek vindaloo pie tee ($22 for six) topped with coconut foam, and spiced panna cotta ($12) with orange compote, mango pearls and caramel tuile.

Each chef also has an exclusive dish for the week he or she is featured.

Former MasterChef Australia judge George Calombaris will also be here from June 20 to 26.

The retail section features familiar favourites such as social enterprise The Art Faculty, as well as Zenko Superfoods and home-grown snacks brand Boxgreen.

I also discover new brands - Fawn Labs, and Sachi, maker of the world's first alcoholic beverage brewed sustainably from soya whey.

For entertainment, there are live music gigs from Thursday to Sunday evenings.

I suggest going on a weeknight to avoid the long queues, and dressing light to beat the heat.

Where: Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till June 26, 4 to 10.30pm daily

Price: From $9 a person for entrance

Info: GastroBeats website

Restaurant Gaig refreshes Chef's Menu

Known for its Catalan cuisine, Restaurant Gaig has refreshed its five-course chef's menu ($158++ a person) for the spring-summer season.

The highlight is Spanish suckling pig, which executive chef Marti Carlos Martinez showcases - from nose to tail - through the menu.

It starts with a canape featuring roasted suckling pig brain and binchotan-grilled carabinero prawn served with tempura crisps. Not quite the usual surf and turf, the snack presents the Catalan concept of "mar i muntanya" (sea and mountain) to show the region's diversity.

Other courses include Gaig's delicious signature cannelloni stuffed with beef and pork served with truffle sauce, and squid ink rice with a "floral silken" - the chef's modern spin on a Spanish paella.