Some restaurants are playing the meatless game right. Instead of trotting out food made with meat alternatives, the chefs use vegetables and their varied textures to great effect.

My eyes usually glaze over at the mention of vegan this or vegan that, vegetarian this or vegetarian that. They did no such thing over dinner recently at Firangi Superstar. This soigne restaurant in Craig Road - its owners call it a foreigner's love letter to India - has a new vegetarian menu worth exploring.