Food Picks: Fine dining at Ocean; chef Alan Chan now at Cassia; takeaway sets from Gyu San

Ocean Restaurant

If you have not been to Ocean Restaurant in Resorts World Sentosa for the past six months, you will find that it has gone through a sea change. Only the name and its location adjoining the S.E.A. Aquarium are unchanged as it has been transformed from a family restaurant into today’s fine-dining destination.

An extensive renovation exercise has turned the dining room into an elegant cavern supported by pillars that extend into organic lines along the ceiling. The striking blue colour reflects the aquarium’s giant water tank that lines an entire side of the restaurant.

New booth seats provide some privacy for those who seek it, while diners who like to get closer to the marine life can ask for tables beside the tank where they can watch fish, rays and sharks swimming.

There is also a private room now for six persons with one-way glass mirrors, so diners inside can enjoy the view of the aquarium.

New chef-patron Olivier Bellin, who is also the chef-owner of two-Michelin-starred L’Auberge des Glazicks in Brittany, France, is in charge of the seafood-centric menu. He has just launched his new menus priced from $148 a person for lunch and from $248 for dinner.

The chef is an advocate of sustainability, which is why he uses responsibly sourced seafood more than meat. But he does not eschew farmed animals totally.

For example, one of the new main courses is a beef cheek that is slow-cooked till tender and served with carrot, black garlic, potato mousseline and a red wine jus. What could have been a generic beef cheek dish is thrown a little off-balance by the black garlic puree, which gives the palate an occasional jolt with its intense flavour.

Other dishes, too, come with surprises, such as a grilled scallop with a bit of smoked beef amid celery foam, and a seared langoustine with apple and grapefruit paired with a curry sauce.

Some of these odd combinations may take a bit of getting used to. But one thing is for certain – you are not going to be bored with the food here.

Where: B1M West Car Park, Equarius Hotel, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm daily

Tel: 6577-6869

Info: www.rwsentosa.com/oceanrestaurant

Cassia