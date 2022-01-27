Food Picks: Festive dishes at Jia He Chinese Restaurant, itameshi at Grissini

Festive dishes at Jia He Chinese Restaurant

Jia He Chinese Restaurant opened at the end of 2019, but with the disruptions to dining in caused by the pandemic, I did not get to eat there until recently.

I was greeted by a host of familiar faces - from the manager to the chef - who were all formerly with the Peach Garden restaurant chain and came together to open Jia He.

The Cantonese restaurant, which is among the cluster of eateries adjacent to One Farrer Hotel, does not try to impress with fanciful creations or plating. Instead, it offers traditional cooking at decent prices.

For Chinese New Year, it is dishing out set menus priced from $468 to $998 for five persons. For smaller groups of at least two diners, prices start from $138 a person.

The broths here are very good, whether it is chicken brewed with mushrooms or sea whelk with fish maw and sea coconut. Many of the menus feature a steamed fish.

What is even better is the live red garoupa on the $998 menu, which comes in two styles - steamed and deep-fried. You get to taste two dishes in one and I enjoyed the fried version just a bit more.

Braised abalone - cooked with mushrooms or sea cucumber - pops up in many of the sets too.

Where: Jia He Chinese Restaurant, 01-14 One Farrer Hotel Connexion, 1 Farrer Park Station Road

MRT: Farrer Park

When: Until Feb 15, 10am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10pm daily

Tel: 6694-8988

Info: Go to Jia He Chinese Restaurant's website

