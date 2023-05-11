Food Picks: Feast at Manchurian Lamb HotPot, Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse’s spring menu, Tinto opens in Dempsey

Manchurian Lamb HotPot

I could not imagine having an entire meal consisting of lamb until I was introduced to this restaurant in Chinatown.

Lamb, following traditional Manchurian and Beijing recipes, is served in a dizzying number of ways. Various lamb parts, including the heart and tripe, are used.

The eatery, which also goes by the name Manchurian Restaurant, uses New Zealand lamb that has a relatively mild flavour, so the meat is not very gamey.

If you are in a large group, get the Roasted Whole Lamb ($688), which is absolutely jaw-dropping. How it is brought to the table is a sight to behold. The server expertly and quickly shreds the warm lamb carcass with his hands, as the meat is so tender after hours of roasting that a knife is unnecessary.

The charred parts of the lamb are the best, aromatic and almost crisp without being dry. You need to order the lamb, which is enough to feed about 10 people, at least three days in advance.

Smaller groups can get the BBQ Lamb Ribs ($38.90), one of my favourites here. The tender and moist meat is well-marinated and tastes very good, especially with a sprinkling of chilli flakes.

You should try the hotpot too. The Fish and Lamb Fresh Soup Pot ($49.80) makes a good base with its mild and sweet flavours, and the price includes a choice of two ingredients. I picked the cooked lamb ribs and mutton meat ball, both of which are delicious.

If you are adventurous, the Lamb Belly with Mutton ($12.80 a piece) is an interesting Manchurian dish that is hard to find here. The minced meat is wrapped in a piece of tripe and is traditionally eaten without cutlery – you hold it in your hands and tear into the chewy stomach with your teeth. Here, however, you get a knife and fork to cut it up.

Where: 18 Smith Street

MRT: Chinatown

Open: 10.30am to 10.30pm daily

Tel: 6225-8663

