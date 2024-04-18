Food Picks: European fusion at Kee’s, vegan chocolate and zi char rice bowls

It has been many years since I last dined at zi char eatery New Station Snack Bar, but I still have fond memories of my meals there.

My friends and I used to crowd round the tiny joint at Far East Plaza, wait for what felt like hours, then squeeze as many plastic stools as we could on either side of a skinny wooden table. Our order was always stir-fried kang kong, hotplate tofu and, of course, salted egg pork.

That last dish is now available at Fortune Centre at an offshoot joint named New Station Rice Bar, also run by the family behind the original eatery.

It is packed to the rafters when I visit at about 1pm on a Tuesday. But most diners do not linger long. Dishes are served as individual portions of rice with meat or vegetables, perfect for an express lunch in the middle of a busy work day.

For old times’ sake, I get the salted egg pork with rice ($8.50). It arrives within 10 minutes, a steaming heap of pan-fried pork fillets doused in a luscious, golden gravy. The salted egg sauce is just as punchy as I remember, and collects in delicious pools on the fork-tender chunks of pork.

I give the curry chicken cutlet rice ($9.50) a go as well. The generously sized, deep-fried chicken cutlet comes perched on a bed of lettuce, which keeps it just above the moat of gravy flooding the plate. The curry has a lovely sweet-savoury depth and is gentle on spice, administering a light kick rather than a knock-out blow.

The menu partially changes daily, with the day’s offerings scrawled on a blackboard at the cashier. There are six dishes to pick from during my visit, with a note at the end attributing the limited selection to manpower shortages. I note with some regret the absence of dumplings and make a mental note to return.

Where: 03-04 Fortune Centre, 190 Middle Road

MRT: Bencoolen/Bras Basah

Open: 11am to 3pm, Mondays to Saturdays

Info: @newstationricebar on Instagram