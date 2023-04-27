Food Picks: Enticing bakes in Ang Mo Kio, lamb shank briyani in Bedok

New Mahamoodiya Restaurant in Bedok is known for its golden crispy prata, but the standout dish for me is the Lamb Shank Briyani ($18+). It sounds pricey, but the ingredients used are of premium quality and the portions are sizeable.

The restaurant uses fresh lamb shanks from New Zealand which are slow-cooked in a giddy blend of spices, including turmeric, onion, garlic, ginger, bay leaves and cumin.

Excess fat is carefully removed from the shank before it is cooked. The result is fork-tender meat which is addictively tasty. The gravy is thick and fresh limes in the mix give it a citrusy edge.

The lamb shank is served with a portion of ghee rice so generous that two or three people can share it.

The restaurant uses premium basmati rice which is cooked with spices such as cloves and cumin. There is cashew and fresh coriander in the mix.

You also get a papadum, one hard-boiled egg, onion pachady (red onion, cucumber and tomato in yogurt) and a serving of dalcha – lentil stew cooked with potato and fresh mutton bones.

If you want to skip the rice, order just the lamb shank for $14+.

The 60-seat eatery is open 24 hours and the briyani is available round the clock.

For a vegetarian option, go for the Paper Thosai ($4.20+).