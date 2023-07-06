Food Picks: Elevated hawker fare by former restaurant and hotel chefs

The pan-fried meats served at Western fusion hawker stall Eddy’s are so perfectly cooked that you can easily slice them using the provided disposable cutlery.

Stall owner and chef Eddy Wan, 42, prepares most of his dishes from scratch. His wife Serene Tan, 47, assists him at the stall.

Opened in the thick of the pandemic in October 2020, the stall at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre moved from its original 02-52 location to the current 02-13 unit in March 2022.

Chef Wan, who entered the food and beverage industry at age 20 and became a private chef at 25, is passionate about cooking and exacting in his standards, demanding much of himself right down to the plating.

He quit his job as head chef of a soba chain in August 2020 to strike out on his own as a hawker and live by his motto of “my kitchen, my rules”.

Even though the stall serves only the lunch crowd, he starts work at 5am and ends his work day at 9pm as the food preparation is time-consuming and laborious.

His signature dish, Duck Confit With Mashed Potato ($11), is certainly the star.

Instead of using duck fat, traditionally used to prepare duck legs in the French dish, chef Wan uses olive oil for a healthier version.

Fresh duck legs are seasoned overnight in salt, pepper, thyme, bay leaf and olive oil. Five spice powder gives the dish an Asian twist. The duck legs are cooked sous vide for up to 16 hours.

Chef Wan pan-fries the duck legs to order and, as a finishing touch, uses a blowtorch to create a beautifully browned and crispy skin that encases the spice-infused and tender meat.

The duck leg is served with corn on the cob, housemade coleslaw and a generous scoop of herbed mashed potato. The savoury brown sauce is made in-house from stock that chef Wan prepares using his own bouquet garni – a bundle of herbs which include thyme and bay leaves.

He sprinkles shichimi togarashi (Japanese seven spice) over his dishes for a tiny touch of heat, aroma and a spot of colour.