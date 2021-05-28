Food Picks: Donergy Turkish Kebab, Tapas,24

Donergy Turkish Kebab

Get transported to Turkey with kebabs and housemade pita breads from Donergy Turkish Kebab. The Muslim-owned eatery at Millenia Walk offers a delivery menu with a fairly wide range of savoury dishes and desserts.

If you cannot decide between chicken and beef kebab, go for the Mixed Kebab Tombik ($11). The sandwich, which resembles a large, puffed-up burger, is packed with beef and chicken which are well-marinated in herbs and spices, including Turkish red pepper flakes, cumin, oregano and mint.

A generous portion of vegetables like pickled red cabbage in the filling provides plenty of crunch. The pita bread, made from wheat flour, is soft and fluffy. Donergy makes its own daily.

The wrap in the Chicken Kebab Roll ($9) comes from a supplier, but it is soft. Stuffed with plenty of vegetables, it would be easier to hold if it is wrapped more tightly. There is less chicken in it compared with the tombik.

For sharing, the Mixed Mezze served with one pita bread ($14) is neatly packed and travels well. The selection includes hummus made from chickpeas and tahini; baba ganoush made from grilled brinjal and a tangy housemade yogurt; mangal salad made from grilled brinjal, tomato, onion and garlic; and two pieces of sarma - stuffed vine rolls with a filling of rice cooked in an aromatic combination of dill, dried mint and black pepper. There is also ajika - a savoury, marinated red-pepper dip imported from Turkey, which has just the faintest trace of spice.

If you want more bread to go with the dips, order the Sesame Bread ($5). It is usually served as an inflated ball at the eatery, but has to be deflated for delivery. Ask for the bread not to be cut so it retains more air and moisture.

For non-meat dishes, order the Mixed Vegetarian Pide ($15). The pizza-like dish with a pita base is generously slathered in a tomato-based sauce and topped with spinach, fresh button mushrooms and mozzarella.

End your meal on a sweet note with Kunefe ($12), a pancake-shaped dessert made in-house with tel kadayif (shredded wheat) and filled with mozzarella cheese. Topped with crushed pistachio, it is meant to be eaten with the whipped cream that comes in a separate container.



Mixed Mezze served with pita bread from Donergy Turkish Kebab. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Where: 01-90 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Promenade

Open: 11.30am to 9.30pm daily

Tel: 9655-5061

Info: E-mail donergy.millenia@gmail.com or go to this website. Order from GrabFood and foodpanda within vicinity of Millenia Walk; islandwide delivery via this website.

Tapas,24



Tapas,24 delivers hearty portions that are good for sharing. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Bring the buzz of Barcelona's tapas culture into your home with savoury bites from Tapas,24. The restaurant bar, which opened on May 7 at Robertson Quay, is the first Asian outpost of Tapas,24 from the Spanish city.

Its delivery and takeaway menu, launched on May 19, offers an array of tapas featuring seasonal Spanish products, as well as sangria.

In Jamon Iberico De Bellota ($22+), the jamon (cured ham), aged for 60 months, is thinly sliced and translucent with an oily sheen. It is melt-in-the-mouth tender.

While you may think of tapas as small plates, Tapas,24 delivers hearty portions that are good for sharing. Ensaladilla Rusa With Olives ($14+) is a salad of potato, Spanish tuna, juicy gordal olives and kalamata olives - accented with crispy little breadsticks called picos de pan.

An outstanding dish is Clams "Ajillo" In Sherry ($32+). Succulent Manila clams imported from the United States are cooked in Amontillado, a dry sherry with a nutty flavour. The dish features artichokes confit in olive oil. With a few slivers of garlic and a touch of heat from Spanish dried chilli, the sherry sauce has wonderful flavour.



(Clockwise from top left) “Tapas 24” Bikini Sandwich, Barbequed Ribs En Bosam, Clams “Ajillo” In Sherry and Spanish Tortilla “Mallorcan Style”. ST PHOTOS: HEDY KHOO



Another must-try dish is Spanish Tortilla "Mallorcan Style" ($12+), made using cage-free eggs. The disc-shaped potato omelette is packed with confit potato cubes, caramelised onion and chorizo, suspended in creamy, runny egg in the centre.

For a light bite, the "Tapas 24" Bikini Sandwich ($16+) comprises mini toasted sandwiches filled with Italian black truffle paste, buffalo mozzarella and iberico ham.

The Barbequed Ribs En Bosam ($40+) arrives piping hot and wrapped in foil. It comes with a box of butterhead lettuce, fresh basil, coriander, onion, cucumber and a small container of barbecue sauce. The meat is meant to be eaten like Korean bossam, wrapped in the vegetables. The ribs are cooked sous vide in an oven for 12 hours before being covered in spicy, tangy barbecue sauce and grilled in a Josper oven. While the ribs are fall-off-the-bone tender, the meat tastes a tad bland.

Wash down the tapas with Vino Blanco Sangria ($18+). Apples, orange peel, lemon peel, strawberries and grapes are macerated in Spanish white wine for 24 hours. The sangria is a concoction of the fruit-soaked wine, vodka, Cointreau and orange juice. For delivery or takeaway, the drink comes in a glass flask, with vacuum-packed lime and lemon slices, a macerated strawberry and a sprig of thyme.



Vino Blanco Sangria from Tapas,24. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Where: 01-04 The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay

MRT: Chinatown

Open: Noon to 9pm daily

Tel: Call 6513-6810 or WhatsApp 9821-8471 to order

Info: Order at this website costs $10. Until June 13, islandwide delivery is free for orders above $150 and those within 2km of the restaurant. Get 15 per cent off self-pickup orders.