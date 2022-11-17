Food Picks: DaXi, 233 Banh Mi and Puzzle Coffee

Dumplings with wings

I have often wondered, when eating hanetsuki gyoza, what the gossamer thin, wing-like pancake connecting the dumplings are for – apart from making dumplings look pretty.

And then I have similar dumplings at DaXi, a chain of casual restaurants in malls. Its signature dumplings can be had in various ways. If you order the pan-fried version ($11.80), the five, good-sized dumplings come hanetsuki style. Except that instead of a paper-thin pancake, it is a thickish, honeycombed and very crunchy wing. I love it.

The textural contrast between soft dumpling skin and filling and the lacy pancake is fantastic. I love how the pancake softens when dipped in black vinegar and ginger. These are wings that can really take you places.

The fillings I have tried – Original Pork, Smoked Duck and Chives & Pork – are juicy, which is a basic requirement. The duck one has a whisper of smokiness, and a strong garlic vibe runs through all three. These are robust, heartily flavoured dumplings, sized to fill you up.

The Original Pork dumplings can also be had with egg ($11.80). The dumplings sit on beaten-up egg – beautifully crisp along the circumference – with a shower of lettuce and a mayonnaise-based dressing in the middle.

Two other things are worth ordering.

The first, and I dream of it far too often, is the Japanese Cucumber With Cherry Tomato Salad ($7.80). Cold ribbons of cucumber and little tomatoes – peeled – sit in a light dressing made with salted plum. It is a little sweet, a little tangy and I cannot get enough of it. The tomatoes are especially juicy because they soak up the salted plum goodness, unimpeded by skin.

The second is DaXi’s Taiwanese Lu Rou Fan ($5.80), which is more substantial and yet cheaper than the salad. It is one of the better ones I have had in Singapore. The strange thing about this Taiwanese dish is that despite being made with pork belly, the meat is sometimes dry. Not at DaXi, or at least, not when I had it.

I know I am smitten by a dish when I finish it. I am not much of a finisher, but I inhale the salad. And come very, very close to eating all the pork and rice.

Where: DaXi outlets at AMK Hub, VivoCity, Velocity @ Novena Square and Jurong Point

MRT: Ang Mo Kio/HarbourFront/Novena/Boon Lay

Info: str.sg/w9GD and www.instagram.com/daxisg

Hot bread