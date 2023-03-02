Food Picks: Crispy wadeh udang and traditional handmade yam cake worth seeking out

Each fritter has a crispy exterior with a fluffy interior that can be torn apart easily, and is crowned with a crunchy prawn with a firm texture. The shell is sufficiently crispy enough to bite into, without overcooking the prawn meat.

Curry leaves lend a fragrant aroma.

The stall uses frozen sea prawns, which are thawed in small batches to retain a crunchy texture.

Each fritter comes with a light green finger chilli. The chilli is washed in small batches, then kept in the chiller for optimal crispness.

The best way to enjoy the snack is to alternate each bite of the wadeh with a bite of the chilli.

While the stall operates daily from 8am to 7pm, wadeh udang and pisang goreng (banana fritters, $2 for three pieces) are available only from 9am.

Ms Munah was selling fried snacks at pasar malams for some 20 years before the pandemic disrupted operations, prompting her to set up more permanent stalls. She started the first outlet in Haig Road in July 2021, followed by the Ang Mo Kio and Yishun ones in 2022.

Also made in-house is the pisang goreng. The recipe for the batter – a mix of rice flour and cornflour – comes from Ms Munah’s mother-in-law, who used to sell banana fritters.

The banana used is pisang kepok, which is flattened and sharply faceted. The pale flesh is sweet when ripe and complements the crispy crust perfectly.

Another popular snack is Lekor Majesty ($3 a pack). Each pack has around 10 pieces of the traditional fish sausage cracker from Terengganu. The sweet flavour of fish in the cracker comes through without overwhelming fishy odour.

It is meant to be eaten with a chilli dip, which is prepared with tomato sauce and tastes sweet, tangy and spicy.

The miniature spiral-patterned curry potato puffs – Epok-epok Pusar ($2 for four) – are good too. Pusar refers to the spiral pattern of the pastry.

Though not made in-house, they are supplied by Ms Munah’s aunt, who runs a snack production factory in Johor Bahru. The curry puffs come raw and frozen, and are fried till golden brown at the stall.

The pastry is soft and flaky, and each puff is filled generously with curry potato that tastes sweet and spicy.

Where: 01-74 Kedai Kopi, 108 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4

MRT: Mayflower

Open: 8am to 7pm daily

Snacks with a homemade taste