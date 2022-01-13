Food Picks: CNY feast for one, snacks galore and a gin tree

CNY feast for one

Feasting in a group during Chinese New Year sounds like the most natural thing to do. But the pandemic has forced people to rethink the ways they celebrate anything festive.

Cue the single-serve Chinese New Year banquet. Esseplore, a digital platform that connects private chefs with potential customers, has come up with the six-course Lunar Prosperity Gourmand Feast ($73) for virtual parties.

Executive chef Yeo Kian Tiong, whose food I so enjoyed when he was at Xi Yan, has come up with a substantial feast for one. The centrepiece is a pretty yusheng with smoked salmon and a sweet-tart plum sauce dressing that really hits the spot.

I know, smoked salmon does not a yusheng make. You can replace that with sashimi-grade otoro at $20 for 30g.

Gently numbing Sichuan prawns, braised abalone and thick shiitake mushrooms, garlic scapes with smoked duck, and glutinous rice with scallops wrapped in a lotus leaf are the other components. They travel well and are packed in eco-friendly pine boxes and bamboo steamers.

My only complaint is that the pineapple tarts are packed together with savoury dishes, and garlic-scented pineapple tarts are a little off-putting. I hope they sort this out.

This meal is substantial, but it is hard to say no to the one-person pot of abalone chicken soup for $38. Most of the time, takeaway soup is overly salty, but this one is not.

So, yes, the pandemic has upended life as people know it. But chefs and restaurants have come up with innovative ways to celebrate Chinese New Year deliciously and with style. Huat more do we need?

Info: E-mail sales@esseplore.com to order, at least five days in advance. There is a minimum order of 10 sets. Available until Feb 15.

