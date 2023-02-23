Food Picks: Chinese-Peruvian restaurant Chifa! at Resorts World Sentosa; The Coconut Club’s second outlet in Frankel Avenue

Chifa!

Peruvian food is already hard to find here, with only a handful of eateries such as Canchita in Dempsey Hill focusing on the cuisine. So Peruvian-Chinese cooking is probably something that even fewer Singaporeans can wrap their head around.

They can now taste this hybrid cuisine at Chifa!, a new restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa which had a soft opening in January.

Located next to Oasia, one of the resort’s celebrity restaurants, in a row called Ave8, Chifa! highlights an interesting style of cooking that started with Chinese immigrants to Peru in the 1800s. They started incorporating local elements and ingredients in the kitchen and the term for their cooking, chifa, is a Peruvian transliteration of the Chinese term for having a meal – “chi fan”, which literally means “eat rice”.

At Chifa!, helmed by chef Rodrigo Serrano from Peru, some dishes are obviously Peruvian. There are also some that appear Chinese, but with a twist.

An example is the Whole Fish Jalapeno Style (market price). The tiger garoupa is steamed the Cantonese way, but comes topped with chopped pickled jalapeno peppers. The peppers are not as fiery as I expect and remind me of the pickled red chillies from China that are more salty than spicy.

The Andean-Peru Potatoes ($12) is also familiar, like the stir-fried julienned potatoes you find in north-eastern Chinese cooking, even though it is made with Peruvian purple and yellow potatoes. They have the same crisp texture and hint of spice from dried chillies.

Dishes that are less Chinese include the ceviches, a Peruvian favourite in which raw seafood is cured with a citrus juice and eaten cold. I am not a big fan of cured fish, but the Red Snapper Ceviche Carretillero ($24) boasts so many different textures and flavours from toppings of crispy calamari, sweet potato and banana chips, plus canchita, a toasted corn.

I also like the beef dishes, including the Wagyu Torched Tiradito ($40) in which slices of beef are marinated in charcoal oil, wasabi emulsion and tiger’s milk, a popular ceviche sauce made with lime juice.

Where: Chifa, Ave8, Resorts World Sentosa

MRT: HarbourFront

Open: Thursdays to Mondays, 5 to 11pm. Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Tel: 6577-6688

Info: str.sg/wvD2

