Food Picks: Chinese New Year dishes from Peach Garden, Man Fu Yuan and Shangri-La Singapore

Peach Garden’s Creative Pen Cai

If you are looking for something novel this Chinese New Year, the Premium Seafood Pen Cai With Laksa Broth at Peach Garden takes the cake for one of the most innovative dishes.

Designed for six persons, it is available for takeaway at $505.44. The claypot is filled with a whole lobster, red grouper, sea cucumber, Japanese scallop, live prawn, fish maw, tientsin cabbage, gluten puff, radish and king oyster mushroom. A tub of laksa broth is packed separately, to be heated up and added to the pot before serving.

The ingredients are chosen because they go better with the spicy gravy than traditional pencai items such as roast duck and Chinese mushrooms. Some of the seafood items are also first deep-fried to keep their shape and freshness, and that works well with laksa too.

The heat level is turned down to suit most palates, though I would not recommend serving the dish to young children. But laksa lovers will enjoy it.

The dish is not cheap, so do not let anything go to waste. I suggest blanching some rice noodles to add to the pot towards the end. Or pour the gravy over steamed chee cheong fun.

Where: Peach Garden’s five outlets, including at 33-01 OCBC Centre, 65 Chulia Street

When: Till Feb 5

Info: Go to www.peachgarden.com.sg. For takeaway orders, go to www.peachgardeneshop.com

Roast Suckling Pig At Man Fu Yuan