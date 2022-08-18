Food Picks: Chinese fare at Si Chuan Village and farm-to-table dining at Stamford Brasserie

It is not often that I find an eatery which can maintain a consistent standard in food quality, much less improve on it - especially in a time of labour woes and rising food costs.

Si Chuan Village in Mosque Street is one of those eateries that have done both. It is my favourite among the many Chinese restaurants offering north-eastern Chinese and Sichuan cuisine that dot Chinatown, and I dined there often in 2019 and last year.

Instead of coming up with new dishes, the eatery improves on its existing offerings with exacting standards of food preparation. The food tastes better than I remember and still offers much value for money.

Owner Cai Bing, 54, has managed to retain her original kitchen team of seven from before the pandemic and insists on using premium-quality products, such as Zhenjiang vinegar.

Even the nuts used in dishes such as Mixed Salad With Vinegar ($8+) and Grilled Sea Bass ($33+) are of premium quality from Shandong, a province in eastern China, and deep-fried in a batch every two days so they remain fragrant and crispy.

The Grilled Sea Bass is cooked using chilled fish and the fiery aromatic gravy is prepared from scratch with more than 20 ingredients.