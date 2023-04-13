Food Picks: Charcoal hotpot at Si Chuan Dou Hua, Lennard Yeong Yakiniku-Go collab, Nobu’s weekend brunch

Si Chuan Dou Hua

Si Chuan Dou Hua at Parkroyal on Beach Road has launched a hotpot set that will be available till the end of 2023. Served in a beautiful charcoal hotpot, there are three broths to choose from: Sichuan-style Mala Butter, Boiled King Garoupa Bones With Preserved Capsicum, and Double-boiled Imperial Fish Maw Collagen. You can pick two.

The set – priced at $98 a person for a minimum of two diners – comes with a platter of seafood that includes lobster, eight-head abalone and king garoupa. You also get meats such as Australian wagyu beef, Japanese kurobuta pork, lamb and black chicken, together with assorted vegetables. A reservation is needed and has to be made at least a day in advance.

The great thing about a charcoal hotpot is it maintains the broth at a simmer rather than a rolling boil. This means food runs a lower risk of getting overcooked even if you leave it in the pot a little longer than needed.

The hotpot is served with a spicy Sichuan speciality sauce concocted by the restaurant’s chef. The meal includes a serving of the restaurant’s signature sweet beancurd with wolfberries for dessert.

Where: Si Chuan Dou Hua, Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road

MRT: Bugis

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10pm daily

Price: $98 a person

Tel: 3138-6711

Yakiniku-Go