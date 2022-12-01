Food Picks: Cenzo, Mama Jac’s Kitchenette, Yun Nans Stonepot Fish

Chef Drew Nocente returns to Italian roots at Cenzo

If you are a fan of chef Drew Nocente’s cooking at the now-defunct Salted And Hung, you will be glad to know he is back with a new restaurant in Club Street called Cenzo.

He has moved away from the nose-to-tail concept of his previous restaurant and returned to his roots as an Italian-Australian growing up on a farm in Queensland. Cenzo is named after his father Vincenzo and the chef updates Italian dishes in his style. And I love the bold flavours and hearty portions.

Pickled Mussels ($12) is a good way to start the meal, with the plump shellfish meat given a vinegary bath that perks up the appetite but is not overly acidic.

The Veal Tongue ($22) – sliced thinly and grilled over charcoal before being served with a drizzle of tangy creamy sauce – is worth the price too. The Raw Blue Prawns ($25) comes with a slice of sourdough, with which you can mop up the delicious prawn oil and wakame sauce.