Food Picks: Butchery-grocer Meatkrafters, Granny Q Penang Lemak Laksa pop-up, Willow’s spring menu

Butchery Grocer Meatkrafters
Off the bustling Holland Village area lies a hidden gourmet gem in Ghim Moh.
I wish I had known about Meatkrafters earlier – a one-stop premium butchery grocer that offers a wide range of meat, seafood, cheese and wine.
It even has refrigerators outside the shop that run 24/7 via cashless self-checkout to cater for last-minute late-night grocery shopping.
Highlights from the meat selection include the miso-aged wagyu picanha ($48.75 for 250g) that is dry-aged in-house, as well as the Australian angus beef short rib ($35 for 500g).
The ready-to-roast sio pork belly (from $43 for 1kg, order four days in advance) is another must-try.
The meat comes pre-marinated and its skin is already pricked and air-dried to achieve that perfect crackle in the air-fryer.
For big parties, go for the barbecue and burger bundle ($175, good for eight people) or the hotpot bundle ($188, good for 10 people).
To complement the meals, the grocer has its own range of house-brand soup and bread.
Look out for its month-long promotions in May to mark its first anniversary.
One of them features a special $100 meat bundle, which includes Cajun chicken boneless leg, Australian grass-fed wagyu striploin MB4+ and the miso-aged picanha.
Where: 01-247, 19 Ghim Moh Road
MRT: Buona Vista
Open: Weekdays, 9am to 7pm; Saturdays, 8am to 7pm; Sundays, 9am to 5pm
Info: meatkrafters.sg
Granny Q Penang Lemak Laksa Pop-up
I’m a big fan of Penang’s assam laksa, but, sadly, we don’t get enough of it here.
So before I’m able to get my fix in Penang, I’ll head to Granny Q Penang Lemak Laksa’s pop-up – which runs from April 29 at Rappu Handroll Bar in Duxton.
Instead of the usual tangy Penang assam laksa, Granny Q’s version features a rich, spicy, coconut milk broth that is infused with fresh aromatics such as mint, torch ginger, red onions, cucumber and pineapple.
While Granny Q may have set up shop in Penang’s George Town only in 2022, the family-run business has been quick to gain fans for its gravy.
Its entrance into Singapore is by hospitality group The Proper Concepts Collective, which runs Rappu, along with other restaurants such as Mrs Maria & Mr Singh and The Feather Blade.
The signature GQ Laksa ($8.80) comes with two prawns and either poached or fried rempah-spiced tilapia nuggets.
Stir in the quintessential Penang hei ko (prawn paste) – served alongside the bowl – for that full-on flavour explosion.
For a more luxe version, the Supreme GQ Laksa ($21) comes with scallop and crayfish too.
During the pop-up, Rappu will feature a GQ Laksa Ebi Roll ($14) with sashimi-grade Japanese botan ebi seasoned with Granny’s rempah.
The pop-up will run for the next few months and, if response is good, Granny Q may set up shop here permanently.
Where: Rappu Handroll Bar, 52 Duxton Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar/Maxwell
When: From April 29; Fridays to Sundays, noon to 2.30pm
Info: gqlaksa.sg
Willow’s Spring Menu
A year after making a strong debut in Singapore’s dining scene, contemporary Asian restaurant Willow continues to dish out the hits with chef Nicolas Tam’s new spring menu (from $158++ for lunch, from $228++ for dinner).
The format remains largely the same, with a trio of snacks to start, followed by the signature pain au lait bread course.
The bread is flavoured with kombu, fresh and roasted nori, and served alongside a light katsuobushi (bonito flakes) sabayon to dip into.
My two favourite courses are the firefly squid and dry-aged duck.
The charcoal-grilled squid has a lovely smoky aroma, elevated with housemade caramelised chilli jam – the chef’s take on local sambal sotong.
The juicy duck comes with a perfectly roasted crisp skin, and it is served with white asparagus, buttery mashed potatoes as well as black and white garlic paste.
To finish, dessert features sweet strawberries with warabi mochi, meringue sticks and sake lees sorbet.
Where: 39 Hongkong Street
MRT: Clarke Quay
Open: Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4pm; Tuesdays to Saturdays, 6 to 11pm
Info: Call 8843-4066 or go to willowrestaurant.sg