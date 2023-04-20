Food Picks: Butchery-grocer Meatkrafters, Granny Q Penang Lemak Laksa pop-up, Willow’s spring menu

Off the bustling Holland Village area lies a hidden gourmet gem in Ghim Moh.

I wish I had known about Meatkrafters earlier – a one-stop premium butchery grocer that offers a wide range of meat, seafood, cheese and wine.

It even has refrigerators outside the shop that run 24/7 via cashless self-checkout to cater for last-minute late-night grocery shopping.

Highlights from the meat selection include the miso-aged wagyu picanha ($48.75 for 250g) that is dry-aged in-house, as well as the Australian angus beef short rib ($35 for 500g).

The ready-to-roast sio pork belly (from $43 for 1kg, order four days in advance) is another must-try.

The meat comes pre-marinated and its skin is already pricked and air-dried to achieve that perfect crackle in the air-fryer.