Food Picks: Buona Terra, Bytes Station, Gary's

Buona Terra's winter menus

You have till end-March to savour the winter menus at one-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Buona Terra. The recently refurbished restaurant marks its 10th anniversary this year.

Resident chef Denis Lucchi offers the best of the season's ingredients - such as puntarelle (a type of chicory), salsify and citruses - in the Experience menus (from $158++ a person for five courses).

For a dinner treat, go for the five-course Chef Experience ($198++ a person). It starts on a refreshing note with yellowtail carpaccio which includes Calabrian mandarin orange segments, lime powder, Amalfi lemon puree - topped with a flurry of horseradish "snow".

Another standout is the bincho-grilled Mozambique scampi, topped with a translucent sheath of lardo that melts in my mouth. It is paired with sliced puntarelle rolled with burrata, black garlic puree and a rich anchovy sauce.

The meal just gets better with the main of bincho-grilled Irish duck that has been dry-aged for 10 days and glazed with Italian acacia honey. The tender duck breast is served with salsify done two ways - pureed and deep-fried - as well as a black garlic puree, morel mushrooms and flavour-packed moscato sauce.

I'm stuffed by the end of the meal, but would have happily dug into another portion of the delicious duck.

Where: Buona Terra, 29 Scotts Road

MRT: Newton

Open: Noon to 3pm (weekdays), 6.30 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays)

Tel: 9456-3147

Info: www.buonaterra.com.sg

