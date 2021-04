Spring has sprung at Japanese restaurant Fat Cow. Its Chef's Table Omakase experience, which showcases the country's spring produce for the next three months, takes me briefly to Japan.

The Sumire Omakase ($120++ a person) gets off to a bright start with an amuse bouche platter. It includes the in-season hotaru ika (firefly squid) sashimi with yuzu miso on the side; sazae (horned turban shell) cooked in sake, mirin, shoyu and ginger; and Miyazaki striploin tataki sprinkled with truffle sea salt.