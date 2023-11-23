Food Picks: Biryani Concepts in Siglap, one-for-one omakase at Sushi Sei and Christmas at Da Paolo

Mr Biryani expands to Siglap with Biryani Concepts
You may be familiar with the halal-certified Mr Biryani, famed for its wide variety of spicy biryani. Established in 2017, it has two outlets in Little India and offers catering services as well.
A third branch – called Biryani Concepts – opened three months ago in Upper East Coast Road. The 30-seater is best suited to the drinking crowd, as it offers a wide array of whisky, cocktails and beer to pair with the food.
Of course, the lip-smacking spicy biryani continues to be the star item. Options include the Hyderabad chicken dhum biryani ($13.90), jackfruit dhum biryani ($12.90) and brinjal biryani ($12.90).
Another highlight is the fish head curry ($23.90), the fish cooked in the rich curry with Thai brinjal, ladies’ fingers and radish. I have never had radish in a fish head curry and love how each long chunk soaks up the gravy perfectly.
To accompany the mains, I recommend the kalmi kebab ($16.90 for four pieces), succulent tandoor-baked chicken drumsticks; gobi manchurian ($12.90), deep-fried cauliflower coated in sweet and spicy ginger garlic sauce; and bhindi palli fry ($12.90). The dish of crispy stir-fried ladies’ fingers with peanuts is great for people like me who do not usually like the slimy texture of the vegetable.
Tone down the heat with falooda ($14.50), a sweet dessert of chia seeds, vermicelli, jelly and ice cream.
To finish, Mr Biryani himself – chef-owner Govinda Rajan – serves a stout milkshake with half a deep-fried ball of gulab jamun coated in cinnamon and sugar ($14.50). With the crisp exterior, the gulab jamun becomes almost churro-like – a brilliant transformation of the confection.
Where: Biryani Concepts, Crescendo Building, 27 Upper East Coast Road
MRT: Bedok
Open: Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10.30pm; closed on Mondays
Tel: WhatsApp 8208-8842
Info: biryaniconcepts.sg
One-for-one omakase at Sushi Sei
After flying under the radar for a year, Japanese restaurant Sushi Sei is marking its first anniversary with a special $488++ omakase menu that runs till Jan 31.
For best value, snag the one-for-one promotion that runs till the end of November.
If you miss this deal, there is 30 per cent off all menus – including the anniversary omakase – in December and January. Prices for omakase lunch start at $200 and go up to $600 for dinner.
The restaurant – with a 10-seat counter and private room for six – is helmed by Hokkaido chef Manabu Saitoh, 49, who honed his craft in the art of kaiseki and sushimaking in restaurants in Japan and Sydney.
The anniversary menu includes five appetisers, six sushi creations and a dessert. Ingredients may change according to the season.
My meal starts on a high with an appetiser platter, which includes a cold, naturally sweet Hokkaido corn soup, sake-steamed abalone with liver sauce, and chef’s housemade sake-lees saikyo miso grilled cheese.
This is followed by bonito soup with kinki (channel rockfish) and matsutake mushroom to warm the stomach, and four kinds of seasonal sashimi.
The simmered dish includes steamed amadai (Japanese tilefish) with shirako (cod milt), uni, tiger prawn and scallop.
Sushi comes after, with a luxurious uni handroll for a satisfying end.
For the finale, chef hand-whisks matcha tea, which is served with soft and chewy warabi mochi.
Where: Sushi Sei, 01-13 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, 11 Cavenagh Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till Jan 31; Wednesdays, Fridays to Sundays, noon to 3pm; Tuesdays to Thursdays, Sundays, 6 to 9.30pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 10pm; closed on Mondays
Tel: WhatsApp 8139-9600
Info: sushisei.com.sg
Christmas at Da Paolo Gastronomia
Over the years, Da Paolo Gastronomia has become a reliable one-stop shop for consistently good Christmas fare.
Some hassle-free favourites have returned this festive season. The stuffed boneless roast turkey ($388, about 4kg, good for 10 to 12 people) is filled with cotechino (traditional Italian pork sausage), chestnuts and shiitake mushrooms, while the stuffed boneless roast chicken version ($158, about 1.2kg, good for six to eight people) is filled with chestnuts, sun-dried tomatoes and vegetables. Both come with housemade truffle gravy.
Prices start at $318 for the stuffed chicken bundle with roast pumpkin, couscous salad and a choice of log cake, and $548 for the stuffed turkey bundle.
The sides, though on the pricey side, are good for four to six people. They include brussels sprouts, turnip and cranberry salad ($69); roast turmeric cauliflower ($48); and Da Paolo’s signature truffle mac and cheese ($110), which will leave you wanting more.
New items in 2023 include the braised beef ribs ($248, about 1.3kg, good for six to eight people), which is slow-cooked in red wine and served with roast potatoes, onions and carrots; Rocky Road Eggless Brownie ($89), with a layer of dark chocolate ganache topped with walnuts, marshmallows and maraschino cherries; and gingerbread chocolate tart ($89, about 700g), with a gingerbread spiced crust base and gooey housemade caramel layered between almond frangipane and dark chocolate.
Hampers, panettone and Christmas-edition tea tins are available.
Where: Da Paolo Gastronomia outlets, including 01-163 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade; 01-01 Cluny Court, 501 Bukit Timah Road; and 01-108 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: Various
When: Till Dec 31, order three days in advance
Info: gastronomia-foodtoorder.dapaolo.com.sg