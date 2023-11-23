Food Picks: Biryani Concepts in Siglap, one-for-one omakase at Sushi Sei and Christmas at Da Paolo

Mr Biryani expands to Siglap with Biryani Concepts

You may be familiar with the halal-certified Mr Biryani, famed for its wide variety of spicy biryani. Established in 2017, it has two outlets in Little India and offers catering services as well.

A third branch – called Biryani Concepts – opened three months ago in Upper East Coast Road. The 30-seater is best suited to the drinking crowd, as it offers a wide array of whisky, cocktails and beer to pair with the food.

Of course, the lip-smacking spicy biryani continues to be the star item. Options include the Hyderabad chicken dhum biryani ($13.90), jackfruit dhum biryani ($12.90) and brinjal biryani ($12.90).

Another highlight is the fish head curry ($23.90), the fish cooked in the rich curry with Thai brinjal, ladies’ fingers and radish. I have never had radish in a fish head curry and love how each long chunk soaks up the gravy perfectly.

To accompany the mains, I recommend the kalmi kebab ($16.90 for four pieces), succulent tandoor-baked chicken drumsticks; gobi manchurian ($12.90), deep-fried cauliflower coated in sweet and spicy ginger garlic sauce; and bhindi palli fry ($12.90). The dish of crispy stir-fried ladies’ fingers with peanuts is great for people like me who do not usually like the slimy texture of the vegetable.