Food Picks: Alma by Juan Amador, Ju Xing Home and Sunnychoice

Brave is the chef who spurns a cushy job overseas to come back and deal with all the problems that plague Singapore restaurants. You know what they are: manpower crunch, rental woes, the high cost of ingredients.

Brave is chef Yew Eng Tong, back on home turf after four years in Hong Kong. The 45-year-old is now the executive chef and general manager of one-Michelin-starred Alma by Juan Amador and has already put his stamp on the menu. The food is modern European, with Asian accents and lots of fruit and vegetables. Tasting menus are priced at $168++ for six courses and $248++ for eight courses.

The chef is used to cooking under pressure – he has represented Singapore in many culinary competitions, including the Culinary Olympics. He led the Singapore National Culinary Team in that competition in Germany in 2014 and it took the top spot. He has also represented Singapore at the Bocuse d’Or from 2013 to 2017, notably coming in tops in the Asian selection part of the competition in Shanghai in 2012.

At Alma, he is harnessing the skills he has honed to put out food with a lot of finesse.

One of the snacks in the eight-course menu looks rather too large to be an amuse bouche. A larger and shorter version of a kueh pie tee tart shell is filled with chopped cauliflower and cream, raw prawns marinated in white shoyu and topped with a triangle of crisp fish skin. How does anyone eat it elegantly? Surely it will shatter into pieces when bitten into? But no, the tart shell is thin, crisp and resilient. It takes two bites to demolish it, but there is no mess, only deliciousness.

The chef builds in pops of acidity in each course so the diner never feels overwhelmed by richness. Arctic char, a pretty fatty fish, is paired with a dollop of caviar. But the chef wraps the fish in thin slices of pickled radish, which, together with sushi vinegar jelly and passionfruit gel, give plenty of brightness.

A main course of Miyazaki beef is, likewise, not too rich. The meat is coated with leek ash and served with a cocoa jus, both of which have hints of bitterness to offset the extravagant marbling in the wagyu.

The same attention to balance extends to dessert. Poached pear is lightened up with soursop sorbet, salted buttermilk sago, sakura espuma and purple shiso salt. Anyone who has ever had rose apples with sliced chillies and dark soya sauce, or guava with chilli and sugar, will appreciate the sweet, tangy and salty vibe of this dessert.

Alma, like other high end restaurants, takes bread seriously and chef Yew’s offering is a memorable one – multigrain mantou, steamed then fried to order and very fluffy. The rolls are topped with a blend of chia, flax and sesame seeds, with smoked Bordier butter and crab roe espuma served alongside. I will gladly power through carbo coma for these rolls.