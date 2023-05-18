Food Picks: Allpress Espresso pop-up, Japanese-Indian menu collab

Allpress Espresso Pop-up

You may have had Allpress Espresso’s coffee brewed in various cafes, but now you can have it directly at the famed New Zealand brand’s pop-up, which will run for six months at 73 Duxton Road.

Fuel up with quintessential brews – prices start at $5 for an espresso – or go for a cold canned coffee ($5.50). The canned coffee options, iced black or oat flat white, are made with double espresso shots brewed with spring water.

If you are dining in, pair the coffee with, well, more coffee.

The Allpress affogato (from $10) comes with a scoop of ice cream, a robust shot of espresso to pour over, and crispy almond florentine. Other highlights include coffee Basque cheesecake ($8) and vegan-friendly Allpress cold brew sorbet (from $6).

Where: 73 Duxton Road

MRT: Maxwell/Tanjong Pagar

Open: 8am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

Info: www.instagram.com/73duxton

Japanese-Indian Four-Hands Menu