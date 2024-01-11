Food Picks: Affordable and filling Chinese cuisine and nasi padang

Pen Pen Xiang

Popular among Chinese nationals and locals working and living in the vicinity of Serangoon North, Pen Pen Xiang attracts a long queue at lunchtime for its homely Chinese salads and Shandong fare.

The stall is located on the second storey of the foodcourt of Serangoon North Amenity Centre in Serangoon Avenue 5.

Stall owner and head cook Zhou Guo, 47, who is from Shandong and came to Singapore in 2007, says business is brisk despite the stall’s lack of social media presence.

The Singapore permanent resident runs the stall with his wife Qi Feng, 48, who is also from his home town.

Most of the dishes are available from 7am.

The top draw is the Jiu Cai He (leek pancake, $1.50 each). The folded pancake is packed with garlic chives and savoury bits of fried egg.

Madam Qi prepares the dough from scratch daily and shapes each pancake by hand. She pan-fries the pancakes in small batches, so customers have a better chance of enjoying them piping hot or warm.

The pancake has a crispy exterior, with a fluffy and chewy interior. Mr Zhou uses premium-grade wheat flour for optimal texture.