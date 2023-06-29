Food Picks: $150 lunch omakase, Kitchen Collective dining series, return of Cantonese classics

Kitchen Collective Dining Series

Food adventures await as more overseas guest chefs flock to Singapore for collaborations.

Kitchen Collective, a Visa-sponsored dining series, features prominent chefs from one-Michelin-starred establishments cooking at local restaurants over the next three months.

Until Saturday, Thai chef Tam Chudaree Debhakam of Bangkok’s Baan Tepa is cooking at Qin Restaurant & Bar (call 6980-3535 or go to qin.com.sg) at The Clan Hotel Singapore.

She and Qin’s executive chef James Tay will offer a nine-course dinner ($260++) featuring dishes such as fresh crab tossed in Thai curry and crab roe, suckling pig and Baan Tepa’s signature Dong Dang rice noodles in squid ink.

Next up is a Sicilian affair at Conrad Singapore Orchard’s Italian restaurant Basilico (call 6725-3232) on July 5 and 6.