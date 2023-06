Food Picks: $150 lunch omakase, Kitchen Collective dining series, return of Cantonese classics

While $150 for an omakase lunch is not the cheapest in Singapore, the one served at upmarket Japanese restaurant Sushi Sato offers pretty good value for money.

The starting price for lunch is usually $220, while dinner prices range from $380 to $580.

The cheaper option is also a sign that fancy omakase restaurants are slowly but surely making their offerings a tad more accessible for those looking to have a luxe meal for less.

The flow of the meal remains the same as the $220 option. Both start with an appetiser and chawanmushi, followed by sushi, an uni and ikura rice bowl, as well as soup and dessert.

The main difference is that the $220 menu has 10 pieces of sushi – three more than the $150 menu, plus an extra negitoro handroll.

Ingredients may change according to the season, but that is part of the fun of leaving it up to the chef.

My lunch experience starts with a refreshing yuba appetiser, and continues with skilfully moulded pieces of sushi featuring sweet botan ebi, kinmedai (golden eye snapper) and otoro (fatty tuna).

Dessert is seasonal fruit – I get a slice of orange and cherry – and housemade chewy warabi mochi.

This $150 lunch is served at the restaurant’s private dining room, which seats up to six diners. So, if you gather five more friends, you get the space to yourself without any additional spending required.

Where: Sushi Sato, 6B Dempsey Road

MRT: Napier

When: Till Sept 30, noon to 3pm, Tuesdays to Sundays

Tel: 8380-3830

Info: sushi-sato.com