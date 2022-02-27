Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the west of Singapore

SINGAPORE - "Oh, Boon Lay is so far away, do I need my passport to visit?"
"Travel all the way to the wild, wild west, got good food meh? Don't waste my time."
As a westie, I have all too often heard disparaging remarks about the dismal state of gastronomy in my hood.
When I am compiling this list, I am inundated by recommendations from similarly aggrieved fellow westies, all eager to share their favourite haunts and redeem their hood's reputation.
I live in Jurong East, to be exact, and my comfort food consists of Xing Yun Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, Gan En Mee Hoon Kueh and Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh - all about a five-minute walk from my home.
But I soon realise that to do this mission justice, I have to cast off all feelings of familiarity and go farther, much farther, to showcase the best of the west.
What would get taste buds from other parts of Singapore excited about this area? What would make people say, "This was worth the trek"?
For the list, I eat my way through Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Panjang, Jurong East and Jurong West, Bukit Batok and Hillview, and West Coast and Clementi.
It is a pleasure to revisit old haunts that remain as good as I remember. These include lor mee establishment Feng Zhen Lor Mee at Taman Jurong Food Centre and Indian rojak stall Abdhus Salam Rojak at Ayer Rajah Food Centre.
Popular names such as steamed fish specialist Zai Shun Curry Fish Head in Jurong East and iO Italian Osteria in Hillview keep popping up in WhatsApp conversations. Deservedly so.
Then there are delightful new discoveries for me, like two-month-old Surrey Hills Grocer in Upper Jurong and Hokkien mee stall The Neighbourwok, which opened in June 2020 in Bukit Batok.
So if you ever find yourself in the wow, wow west - sans passport - worry not, you now have 20 places to start with.
Follow The Straits Times Food on Facebook and Instagram @straitstimesfood
Boon Lay
Feng Zhen Lor Mee
Where: 03-146 Taman Jurong Food Centre, 3 Yung Sheng Road
Open: 5.30am to 2pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays and Mondays
Indisputably the best meal after a morning jaunt through the neighbouring Jurong Lake Gardens, this lor mee - for $3 - comes loaded with a generous heap of ingredients, including crispy pork balls, sliced fishcake and fatty pork belly.
The fried pork balls add a nice crunch without being greasy. The gravy is just the right consistency - not too gooey or clumpy - coating the noodles and ingredients perfectly.
Mix everything together - with the quintessential vinegar, minced garlic and chilli - for the best balance of spice and tang. It is certainly the breakfast of champions.
Suzuki Gourmet Coffee
Where: 10 Chin Bee Avenue
Open: 10am to 5pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 10am to 4pm (weekends), closed on Mondays and public holidays
This is the most peaceful spot, hidden in the Boon Lay industrial area, to read a novel or have that heartfelt chat.
The cafe specialises in coffee, which has been ground and roasted at its adjacent roastery since 1979. Prices start at $7 for a long black and $7.50 for filtered coffee.
My usual order is the hot flat white ($8), which is served on a small wooden tray with a Lotus Biscoff cookie. Creamy Hokkaido milk is used and can be swopped for Japanese soya milk at no extra cost. Green tea lovers might enjoy the Kyoto uji matcha or Kyoto uji houjicha (from $8).
While the cafe does not serve food, it switches things up with new seasonal drinks, such as the current Suzuki Fortune ($9), an iced pineapple tangerine fizz with festive vibes.
Photo tip: While the Japanese-style wooden teahouse interiors are lovely enough for the 'Gram, save some shots for the coffee-themed murals out front which scream industrial chic.
Surrey Hills Grocer
Where: 01-01 D'Arena, 511 Upper Jurong Road
Open: 9am to 9pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays
The two-month-old Aussie-inspired Surrey Hills Grocer is Joo Koon's shiny new draw.
The 38-seat, pet-friendly cafe is also my new favourite brunch spot.
A signature is the Crayfish Benny ($24), a take on Eggs Benedict with marinated sweet crayfish, coated in a lush hollandaise sauce made with crayfish reduction for extra depth of flavour.
I do not usually care for avocado toast, but its spin here ($19) includes mashed avocado, whipped ricotta, Vegemite emulsion and almond spiced dukkah. The additions of Vegemite and dukkah make me order it every time.Another stand-out is the Tasmanian salmon ($26) on barley risotto, topped with marinated roe. It is available for lunch (11am to 3pm) and dinner (6 to 9pm). The plump grains of barley, cooked in a risotto, soak up the mushroom reduction delectably.
When I am done eating, I work off the calories by prowling the adjoining 3,000 sq ft grocery store, where 80 per cent of products are sourced from Australia by Ms Pang Gek Teng, 33, co-founder of Surrey Hills Grocer. There is a vibrant array of fresh produce, cheese, wine, snacks and spices to check out.
Before leaving, I get a cuppa of Proud Mary Coffee to go, along with a scoop of ice cream from home-grown brand Creamier.
Jurong
Lee's Confectionery
Where: 01-59, 343 Jurong East Street 31
Open: Noon to 7pm (Thursdays to Mondays), closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Minimalist cafe Lee's Confectionery takes the cake for serving up the most dainty sweets in the west.
It has a tiny bespoke menu of six cakes ($9 each) - all assembled and plated upon order with a matching ice cream or sorbet. This keeps the tart shells and choux puffs crisp and fresh.
My top picks are Dong, a chestnut sponge with vanilla-infused pear chunks and mascarpone cream on a crisp almond tart shell; and Tart, a lime almond cake with lime cream and zest on an almond tart shell. Other crowd-pleasers are Madu, a treat of honey caramel and cornflakes with Horlicks mascarpone cream; and Beri, a choux puff filled with vanilla grapefruit cheese custard, strawberry pieces and whipped cream cheese.
This is the place westies head to for a quick pick-me-up.
Zai Shun Curry Fish Head
Where: 01-205, 253 Jurong East Street 24
Open: 7am to 3pm (Thursdays to Tuesdays), closed on Wednesdays
This is probably the eatery in Jurong East which chalks up the highest carbon footprint.
Friends who live in the east or north tell me they are happy to drive here "for the freshest steamed fish in town".
And even though the stall's name states curry fish head, every table in the coffee shop bears at least one plate of steamed fish, alongside bowls of steaming Teochew porridge and a plethora of side dishes.
Depending on the catch, fish-of-the-day options usually include garoupa, pomfret and red snapper.
For two people, I usually order a black pomfret topped with stewed salted vegetables, housemade fishcake and watercress stir-fried with oyster sauce, a delicious spin on the usual soupy version. This luxurious Teochew porridge brunch costs a wallet-friendly $23.
After the long drive out, it is tempting to go crazy and order everything on display - from glistening hae bee hiam to herbal chicken - especially with the friendly staff recommendations.
But go easy, and come again. And again.
Soh Kee Cooked Food
Where: 01-44 Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre, 505 Jurong West Street 52
Open: 8am to 7pm (Wednesdays to Fridays), 9am to 7pm (weekends), closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
This stall's porridge, paired with silky steamed chicken, is the stuff of many cherished family meals in the west.
Its quality and prices - which start at $2 for chicken porridge - have stayed consistent through the years.
My standard order is cuttlefish porridge ($3), a cross between congee and Teochew porridge - with the rice grains cooked till very soft and the gruel almost watery.
On its own, the porridge is tasty enough, but gets a boost from lashings of sliced cuttlefish, topped with julienned ginger, soya sauce, sesame oil and pepper.
Porridge, with a side of tender, succulent chicken, served with a tangy chilli sauce, sets you back $4.
Although Chinese New Year is over, Soh Kee offers its own version of yusheng all year round. Called abalone salad (from $7), it is a refreshing heap of shredded lettuce, carrots, ginger, crackers and imitation abalone, dressed in sesame oil and lime juice. A perfect ending to family night.
Latiffa Huri
Where: 01-426, 498 Jurong West Street 41
Open: 6am to 1pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays and Mondays
Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak may be known as the rice bowl of the west. But another stall that also consistently draws large crowds is Latiffa Huri in Jurong West.
It takes its nasi lemak very seriously - with a queue dedicated to orders for the rice dish. The other queue is for noodle dishes such as mee rebus ($3), mee goreng ($3) and mee siam ($3).
The basic nasi lemak ($3) comes with ikan kuning, omelette with onion and a sweet sambal with ikan bilis. Add $1.50 for a plump fried chicken wing. The coconut rice is oh-so-fragrant, I can knock it back with the sambal alone.
As I stand in the queue for 30 minutes, I agonise over what else to order. I spy sambal prawns, cuttlefish and is that otah? Then a plate piled high with freshly fried begedil emerges just before my turn. Dilemma solved.
I crown my nasi lemak with one golden and glorious potato patty. No regrets. None at all.
Perghchicks
Where: Tang Tea House, 414 Jurong West Street 42
Open: 1 to 9.45pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays
There are grilled chicken wings, and then there is the revelatory PerghChicks - a familiar vendor of ayam percik and Ramly burgers at pasar malams.
Be warned that one taste of the ayam percik (grilled spiced chicken), smothered in a spicy and tangy sauce with a distinctive lemongrass aroma, will leave you wanting for more.
My tongue is tingling with pleasure and I keep reaching for another chicken wing. And another.
Plump for the signature Percik Wings box ($15 for six) or sets ($8.90) that are served with blue pea rice, potato wedges and salad.
Non-spicy honey barbecued wings are also available, but let's not waste time with those.
Clementi/West Coast
Island Penang Kitchen
Where: 01-126, 721 Clementi West Street 2
Open: 11am to 2.30pm, 5 to 9.30pm (weekdays), 11am to 9.30pm (weekends and public holidays), closed on alternate Tuesdays
When the craving for Penang food hits, I make a beeline for Island Penang Kitchen.
It serves one of the best versions of assam laksa islandwide - with a robust broth and thick noodles topped with mint leaves, onions, lettuce, sliced pineapple and torch ginger flower.
The prawn noodle soup with pork rib ($7.50), served with half a hard-boiled egg, also packs a punch.
Other bestsellers include Penang fried kway teow ($6.50), Penang fried lor bak ($8) and assam curry fish head ($24).
Wash down the meal with housemade chendol ($3), oozing with gula melaka, pandan jelly and red beans.
Island hits the spot. It is the closest I'll get to Penang for now, without boarding a plane, and that is all right.
Abdhus Salam Rojak
Where: Stall 73, Ayer Rajah Food Centre, 503 West Coast Drive
Open: 11am to 11pm (Wednesdays to Mondays), closed on Tuesdays
If there ever were an Indian rojak face-off, Ayer Rajah Food Centre would be the perfect place to stage it.
I'm going out on a limb here, but between Abdhus Salam Rojak and Habib's Rojak at stall 68, my winner would be the former because of the consistency of its cooking.
Abdhus Salam Rojak has expanded to Northpoint City with Ministry of Rojak, and flown the Republic's flag high at Singapore Day events overseas, but nothing beats dining at its original stall.
Great picks include cuttlefish, fried prawn fritters on tau kwa, tempeh and potato flour fritters, priced from 70 cents each. Before long, my plate is piled high.
Topped off with onion and cucumber, and accompanied by two small bowls of spicy thick gravy, my platter typically costs me about $15.
I dunk each piece into the gravy, slowly savouring every crunch.
I am not here to start a food fight, so if you are still conflicted, order both Abdhus Salam Rojak and Habib's Rojak, lay them side by side and taste away.
I see many diners do that, debate fiercely and empty both plates in the process.
Ah Hoe Mee Pok
Where: Food Loft Coffee Shop, 501 West Coast Drive
Open: 6.30am to 2pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays
A stone's throw from the bustling Ayer Rajah Food Centre is Ah Hoe Mee Pok, located in a nondescript coffee shop.
The noodles here are indefinable - not quite bak chor mee nor the usual fishball noodles - but they are definitively good.
Its signature mee pok (from $6) - cooked to a perfect al dente - is tossed in a vinegary spicy sauce with lard, minced pork and imitation abalone slices.
What distinguishes it is the accompanying bowl of piping hot soup filled with cabbage, sliced pork, a plump tiger prawn and a meat dumpling. There is also an unusual rectangular fish dumpling which I can eat a whole bowl of.
I plan to return for the mushroom mee pok and the housemade prawn paste balls.
Brothers Rojak
Where: 01-211, 449 Clementi Avenue 3
Open: 9.30am to 7.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays
The Tan siblings of Brothers Rojak are two of the happiest hawkers I have ever met.
Through my years of patronising the stall - which started in 1986 - I have never seen them lose their friendly demeanour nor fail to greet customers as they pound away.
The magic in their rojak (from $3.50) is the rich and thick sauce that coats every piece perfectly.
The sauce ingredients are straightforward - shrimp paste, ground peanuts, assam juice, chilli and sugar - but it is all about the balance of flavours, says elder brother Tan Boon Hwa, 56.
He tosses the grilled youtiao, tau pok, cucumber and pineapple in the sauce, with a jolly little jig which keeps him fit, he says.
The $3.50 portion is good enough and my usual order includes dried cuttlefish for an extra $1.50.
I always leave with a wide smile, packet in hand, and a spring in my step.
Ah Hua Teochew Fishball Noodle
Where: 01-117, 415 Pandan Gardens
Open: 8am to 3pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays and public holidays
Be warned: This is no ordinary bowl of fishball noodles.
Tossing chilli into a bowl of noodles is reflexive for me.
So when that is not an option for Ah Hua Teochew Fishball Noodle's signature mee tai mak with beansprouts and minced pork ($5), I am perplexed. Then, I take a bite and understand why it is, for once, unnecessary.
The silver needle noodles are tossed in a concoction of lard, shallot oil and garlic - chilli ends up being a distraction and I do not miss it at all.
The star ingredients are handmade springy fishballs, fish rolls and what looks like a flattened version of a fishball, with "grooves" to catch the tasty sauce too.
This most unassuming bowl of pasty white ingredients on pale white noodles draws a minimum 20-minute queue, but is well worth the wait.
Burnt Cones
Where: 01-02, 105 Clementi Street 12
Open: 11am to midnight (weekdays), 9am to midnight (weekends)
For your late-night gelato fix, head to Burnt Cones in Sunset Way.
It has a beguiling range of flavours and not the usual suspects. My favourite is scamorza, a smoky and creamy version of the South Italian cow's milk cheese, best paired with Bronte pistachio.
Prices start at $5 for a single scoop and other signature flavours include strawberry basil, ube (purple yam) and coconut lychee.
Weekend brunch is available too, but make sure you save space for a sweet ending.
Burnt Cones has another west-side sister outlet at NEWest Mall in West Coast Drive, called Up In Smoke, which focuses on smoked items.
Bukit Batok/Hillview
iO Italian Osteria
Where: 02-01 HillV2, 4 Hillview Rise
Open: 11.30am to 10pm (weekdays), 10am to 10pm (weekends)
When westies want a casual date night, but are too lazy to head to town, they flock to iO Italian Osteria. It serves classic, unpretentious Italian fare in hearty portions at decent, heartland-friendly prices.
Definitely order the traditional Roman schiacciata (from $10), a flat bread stuffed with truffle and cheese, as well as the baked porchetta (from $9), a pork belly with crisp crackling stuffed with fennel.
The seafood guazzetto ($20) is also a crowd favourite, with a rich seafood broth packed with mussels, squid and prawns. I do not waste a single drop and mop it all up with garlic bread.
The restaurant is run by the same people behind Italian restaurant Etna, which has outlets in Duxton Road and Upper East Coast.
Laifaba
Where: 02-02 Prestige Centre, 71 Bukit Batok Crescent
Open: 11am to 3pm, 5 to 8.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays
You may have heard of Laifaba when it made its debut at The Scarlet Singapore Hotel in Ann Siang Hill.
In 2021, it set up shop in a Bukit Batok industrial estate, bringing much cheer to my hood.
The star is its signature bu jian tian char siew wonton noodle ($9.90 or $13.90) with fried and boiled wontons and ajitsuke egg with gooey yolk.
You can choose either the dry or soup version and your cut of char siew - fatty, lean or mixed.
Go for the mixed option with just the right amount of fat-to-meat ratio. The corners have the best charred bits.
Mixed-meat platters start at $16.50 for two people, with a choice of char siew, roast pork, roast duck and soya sauce chicken.
The roast pork could use a crispier crackling, but the meat is passably tender and juicy.
There is a Laifaba Express stall at Cluny Food Court at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, but nothing beats the char at its flagship store.
The Neighbourwok
Where: 01-118, 207 Bukit Batok Street 21
Open: 11am to 2.30pm, 4 to 8.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays
When trawling for recommendations, no fewer than five Hokkien mee places in the west pop up. I wonder why. How different could these be? How do they stack up?
After many plates of Hokkien mee later, The Neighbourwok's version (from $4.50) is a clear stand-out, just for the wok hei in every mouthful.
The thick beehoon and yellow noodles soak up all the rich prawn and pork stock. The dish is topped with pork belly, squid and the all-important crispy lard, with a pat of spicy sambal belachan on the side.
Expect to wait at least 20 minutes for a plate. Meanwhile, nosh on satay (from 70 cents a stick, minimum 10 sticks, 4 to 8.30pm), which the stall also sells, to quell your hunger.
Choa Chu Kang/Bukit Panjang
Uncle KKM
Where: 163A Gangsa Road
Open: 3am to 2pm (Fridays to Wednesdays), closed on Thursdays
This is the ke kou mian stall that those living in Bukit Panjang hit for supper after a taxing day.
The bowls derive their name from the Koka brand of instant noodles, which is used for the dish.
Prices start at $4.50 for a bowl filled with minced meat, sliced pork, egg and vegetables. The soup, surprisingly not too salty, derives its flavour from the marinated meat.
If your day has been abysmal, get the granddaddy bowl of them all - called the Ah Gong bowl at $8.50. It is generously packed with sliced fish, prawn, minced meat, vegetables, clams, cuttlefish and egg. This is one of the most moreish bowls of ke kou mian I have ever enjoyed and I am sure the folks in the long winding queue agree.
Nasi Rempah by 9Spices
Where: 01-719 CCK 302 Food House, 302 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4
Open: 6am to 10pm (Mondays), 6 to 1am (Tuesdays to Sundays)
I am familiar with nasi lemak and nasi padang, but nasi rempah is a first for me.
This halal-certified stall offers its unique version of spiced basmati rice cooked with star anise and cinnamon.
I opt for the nasi rempah bento with crispy boneless chicken ($6), which comes with achar, sweet sambal, hard-boiled egg and a small bowl of curry to go with the rice. The large piece of turmeric-marinated chicken is fried to golden perfection yet stays tender and juicy inside.
Other options include chicken cutlet ($4), drumstick ($5) and saba fish ($7).
The menu also features a noodle version called mee rempah, as well as roti prata and murtabak.
I hanker after an item called "rosie mochi" - a rose-flavoured version of mua chee - but am told it is, unfortunately, not on sale anymore.
Old Times
Where: 01-03 Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market, 2 Bukit Panjang Ring Road
Open: 5.30am to 2.30pm daily
The last time I was at the Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market was for the delicious fried carrot cake at the Father & Son stall.
When I return this time, I notice many gravitating towards the lontong at Muslim-owned stall Old Times.
For $3.50, I get a hearty portion of rice cakes, topped with tender cabbage, carrots and long beans. I have had many versions where the ingredients are soggy and overcooked. Not at all the case here.
The rich, coconutty gravy is amped up with sambal and a generous topping of kerisik - dry toasted shredded coconut.
Other menu items are mee siam, mee rebus and mee soto ($3.50 each).
I am delighted with my new find. Old Times is now top of my must-eat list in Bukit Panjang.