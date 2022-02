SINGAPORE - Truly horrendous meals are hard to find in Singapore. Mediocre food? Sure. Indifferent food? Of course. But the island has a well-deserved reputation for being a place where good food can be found pretty much everywhere.

In this new series, The Straits Times Food Team fanned out across the island to curate lists of places worth visiting in each part of Singapore - north, south, east, west and central.