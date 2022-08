SINGAPORE - Champions of authenticity will hate the very idea. Night owls and young people will love the convenience. And those who like to ruminate about hawker food and hawker culture will be busy chewing on this development.

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has partnered a clutch of new and old hawker brands to sell ready-to-eat dishes such as ban mian, bak chor mee, chwee kueh and satay beehoon in 420 of its 460 outlets across Singapore.