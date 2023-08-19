Five international mukbangers worth watching

Mukbang shows, where hosts consume copious amounts of food while bantering with an audience, are in.
Hungry for some mukbang content? Here are five international mukbangers to watch.
Nikocado Avocado
(youtube.com/user/NikocadoAvocado)
Ukraine-born American Nicholas Perry, 31, has a larger-than-life online persona, Nikocado Avocado. Standing at 1.68m and weighing more than 135kg, heavier than the average male Sumatran tiger, he is notorious for the enormous servings of junk food he can put away.
As the self-proclaimed “king of mukbangs”, his YouTube channel has almost 3.7 million subscribers, with more than 750 million views in total. Allegations of food wastage and gluttony dog his career, but even his least popular, least-viewed mukbang video has more than 55,000 views.
Dona
South Korean mukbanger Dona’s videos pop with colour and drip with saccharine sweetness. Her funny voices, exaggerated reactions and unique choice of snacks (in one video, she takes a bite out of a giant mochi “eyeball”) attract a bevy of young viewers.
Dona has more than 31.7 million subscribers on YouTube, with over 21 billion views in total, crowning her as YouTube’s top mukbang creator.
Zach Choi
(youtube.com/channel/UCI78AdiI6f7VKhqW1i4B3Rw)
Silence is golden for 36-year-old Korean-American Zach Choi, whose mukbang videos defy the stereotype that social eating broadcasters should verbally interact with viewers.
His unvoiced videos, in which he prepares food before taking a bite, are well known for their ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) qualities. The sounds of unwrapping cheese slices, the melodic slice of a knife, and the grinding staccato of salt and pepper grinders have won him a strong following.
Choi has more than 22.5 million subscribers on YouTube, with over 6.2 billion views across his 975 videos.
Heungsam’s Family
(youtube.com/@heungsamsfamily)
This South Korean family’s YouTube channel began in 2017 with Lee Du-hyung filming mukbang videos on the rooftop of his house in Noryangjin, with the Han River as the backdrop. Now, he films in his home town of Pohang with his parents and, occasionally, his girlfriend.
The channel has more than 1,700 videos and has amassed almost three million subscribers, with more than 1.6 billion viewers tuning in to their intimate family conversations.
Stephanie Soo
There is hardly any South Korean scandal or conspiracy theory that has not been the topic of discussion in Korean-American mukbanger Stephanie Soo’s videos. According to online estimates, the 27-year-old, who dishes as she eats, weighs about 50kg at 1.52m tall.
Soo’s YouTube channel has more than 3.3 million subscribers and garnered over 225.4 million views.