Five international mukbangers worth watching

Mukbang shows, where hosts consume copious amounts of food while bantering with an audience, are in.

Hungry for some mukbang content? Here are five international mukbangers to watch.

Nikocado Avocado

(youtube.com/user/NikocadoAvocado)

Ukraine-born American Nicholas Perry, 31, has a larger-than-life online persona, Nikocado Avocado. Standing at 1.68m and weighing more than 135kg, heavier than the average male Sumatran tiger, he is notorious for the enormous servings of junk food he can put away.

As the self-proclaimed “king of mukbangs”, his YouTube channel has almost 3.7 million subscribers, with more than 750 million views in total. Allegations of food wastage and gluttony dog his career, but even his least popular, least-viewed mukbang video has more than 55,000 views.

Dona