First look at Chick-fil-A Singapore’s Bugis+ outlet and full menu 

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE – When you step into Chick-fil-A Singapore’s Bugis+ outlet after it opens on Dec 11, look up. You will notice a familiar shape on its ceiling.

The 3,907 sq ft restaurant sports a light fixture in the shape of Singapore. And within this Red Dot is another red dot – the brand’s logo marking the spot of its first Asian outpost.

This is one of several Easter eggs embedded within the restaurant’s furnishings. Check out the red-and-white mural integrating Chick-fil-A’s sauces, burgers and nuggets into the Singapore skyline. There is also the community table – found in Chick-fil-A outlets across the world – inspired by the iconic Singapore River.

Made by local artist Cheok Keng Lye, this wood table is bisected by a river of resin teeming with tiny fish and lily pads, one of which is shaped to resemble the logo. A plaque in its corner describes the river as “the birthplace of Singapore’s community life and enduring ‘kampung spirit’”.

Other touches pay tribute to the American brand’s home town. Lampshades made from peach baskets, for example, are a nod to Georgia. Sometimes known as the “Peach State”, it was where Chick-fil-A was founded in 1967.

Chick-fil-A Singapore has also unveiled its full menu ahead of its official opening.

The line-up consists of five sandwiches priced from $6.80 to $9.50, including its signature stack of breaded chicken, pickles and buttered buns ($6.80 a la carte, $11.80 for a meal which comes with a regular soft drink and regular fries). Though simple, it is as tasty and juicy as the US version that made the brand a cult favourite.

Chick-fil-A Singapore will start with a tight menu of classic favourites. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The spicy deluxe sandwich ($8.10 a la carte, $13.10 for a meal) also stays faithful to its original rendition. However, that means that spice fiends used to the burn of other chicken burgers might find that this one tickles rather than pinches.

For a hotter bite, dip it in the Singapore-exclusive Spicy Chili Sauce. It is one of six sauces available here.

Additionally, the 104 seater restaurant will serve three salads (all $12.50), as well as sides like waffle potato fries (from $4.20) and macaroni and cheese (from $5.90).