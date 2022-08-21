Singapore’s food and beverage scene

Young guns to watch

Savvy and ambitious, these entrepreneurs are hungry for success and have forged their own paths in the tough food and beverage industry

Food Editor
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

They are young and ambitious, and their mission is to make you hungry and thirsty.

A new group of entrepreneurs is creating buzz in the food and beverage scene in Singapore, opening restaurants at a fast clip.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 21, 2022, with the headline Young guns to watch. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top