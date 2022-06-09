Film Picks: A Distant Place, The Northman, Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood (PG13)

98 minutes, Netflix

4 stars

In this funny, whimsical comedy that weaves fantasy with reality, celebrated American film-maker Richard Linklater imagines a kid's space adventure set in the Houston suburbs where he grew up, a neighbourhood in the shadow of the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) control centre.

This was a time when the US and the Soviet Union were engaged in the space race, with Nasa carrying the hopes of a nation divided by a war in Asia and the growing power of youth counterculture.

In the summer of 1969, days before the history-making Apollo 11 launch, a Texas schoolboy is recruited by Nasa for a dangerous mission. Unfortunately, they make young Stanley (voiced by Milo Coy as a boy and Jack Black as an adult) swear an oath of secrecy.

