F&B closures on Dec 31: Sugarra at RWS, Asu at Labrador House, Amo in Hongkong Street

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE – Rounding off a rocky year for the food and beverage scene is the closure of Spanish restaurant Sugarra at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

It shuts on Dec 31, less than a year of opening at RWS’ Hotel Michael.

In an Instagram post on Dec 30, it said: “As we continue to evolve our resort’s culinary offerings and finalise plans for the space, guests can enjoy a diverse selection of local and international dining experiences across the property.”

The 68-seat restaurant sits in the space that previously housed Michelin-starred establishments Table65 and Joel Robuchon Restaurant. The Straits Times understands that another concept is in the works for the venue.

Sugarra’s Spanish-Australian chef-consultant Aitor Jeronimo Orive, who is based in Melbourne, is focusing on his businesses there.

Sugarra restaurant's chef-consultant Aitor Jeronimo Orive (left) and chef de cuisine Aitor Gonzalez. PHOTO: ST FILE

The debut of Sugarra had marked RWS’ slew of new F&B openings in 2025, backed by notable names such as French patisserie Pierre Herme, French bistro Moutarde by chef Paul Pairet and Beijing’s famed Peking duck chain Siji Minfu (Peking Chamber).

Also bowing out on Dec 31 are eight-year-old Italian restaurant Amo in Hongkong Street, as well as modern Asian fine-dining restaurant Asu and its sister concept Kynn at Labrador House in Labrador Nature Reserve.

Progressive Asian fine-dining restaurant Asu. PHOTO: ASU

A joint Instagram post on Dec 16 for Asu, Kynn and Labrador House said: “Some places are meant to exist for a season. On December 31st, this chapter closes. To everyone who found refuge here: thank you for sharing it with us. The table remains set. The year remains open.”

Asu – which opened in October 2024 – is helmed by Singaporean chef Ace Tan, who confirmed that he has another project in the works, slated to open in April 2026.

Local chef Ace Tan of Asu at Labrador House. PHOTO: ST FILE

These Dec 31 closures follow other notable ones, including one-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Esora in Mohamed Sultan Road, which shut on Dec 29 after eight years; 33-year-old institution East Ocean Teochew Restaurant at Ngee Ann City, which closed on Dec 28; and two-year-old Korean restaurant Onmi, which bowed out of Amoy Street on Nov 29.

Korean restaurant Onmi's charcoal-grilled beef short rib. PHOTO: ONMI

In 2026, the closures are unlikely to let up. Beloved Toa Payoh stall Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo is slated to shut in January, while American restaurant chain Hooters in Clarke Quay will close on Jan 31.