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Fancy White Rabbit candy? Now you can sip it as a vodka

Tanglin Gin Distillery, in a tie-up with the nostalgic candy brand, is set to launch the Tanglin White Rabbit Creamy Candy Vodka.

SINGAPORE – Fans of the iconic White Rabbit candy can now enjoy the sweet treat as an alcoholic drink.

Tanglin Gin Distillery , in a tie-up with the nostalgic candy brand, is set to launch its Tanglin White Rabbit Creamy Candy Vodka in July.

It is now available for order through the distillery’s website, with delivery expected from the first week of July . The vodka will also be served at selected bars across Singapore.

This marks the Singapore distillery’s first foray into vodka, and is “uniquely rooted in Asian culture”, it said in a statement on June 29 .

As part of the collaboration, it is swopping its signature bold botanical taste profile with the “creamy, comforting flavours of the region’s all-time favourite chewy candy”.

“We are always looking for unexpected ways to explore diverse Asian flavours, but this partnership is a particularly proud moment,” said Tanglin Gin Distillery general manager Tyler Hendrie.

“White Rabbit is a genuine cultural institution across the region. By marrying White Rabbit’s legendary creamy profile with our craft, we’ve created a flavoured vodka that immediately transports you back with every sip.”

Key ingredients include premium Tanglin vodka, toasted rice, naturally extracted vanilla, caramel and cream extracts.

The vodka is best served bone-chilled and drunk neat, or poured over a single large block of ice, said the distillery.

The vodka, which is distilled here, has an alcohol by volume of 30 per cent and is sold in 750ml bottles . It is priced at $ 78 a bottle, according to distillery’s website.