SINGAPORE - Famous old school confectionery Chin Mee Chin, which has been shuttered for two years, is making a comeback.

The iconic coffee shop is slated to re-open by the end of next month in its original location at 204 East Coast Road. It is best known for its traditional toasted kaya buns, kopi and baked goods such as Swiss rolls, cream horns, sugee cakes, and luncheon meat buns.