Family dinners under $10: Three easy egg recipes to whip up for Easter

SINGAPORE – Instead of chocolate eggs for Easter, how about whipping up savoury and affordable dishes for your family?

If you have hard-boiled eggs that you have decorated for the occasion, you can repurpose them for a spicy dish of sambal telur.

Although ready-to-use pastes are easily available, I recommend making your own spice paste as you can control the amount of salt and sugar.

But instead of using fresh diced tomatoes, I reach for ketchup to add tang, sweetness and liquid to the final sambal. It shortens the cooking time and cuts back on effort.

I am partial to Del Monte Ketchup for cooking as I find the level of sweetness and viscosity just right.

Follow Hedy Khoo on Instagram @hedchefhedykhoo

Go to straitstimesfood.com for recipes, news on the latest food trends, and more. Follow our social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook @straitstimesfood.

Recipe for Sambal Telur