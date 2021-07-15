Famed Los Angeles' brand Eggslut to open at Scotts Square later this year

SINGAPORE - Popular Los Angeles egg sandwich brand Eggslut makes its debut in Singapore later this year at Scotts Square.

The egg sandwich specialist is best known for its signature "Slut" dish of coddled egg on potato puree served with sliced baguette; and its Fairfax burger, which includes scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelised onions, spicy sriracha mayonnaise and a brioche bun.

The word "eggslut" refers to a chef adding an egg to everything.

The late chef Anthony Bourdain was reportedly the first to use it on his travel and food show Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations in a 2009 episode.

Eggslut - co-founded in 2011 by Filipino-American chef Alvin Cailan and his cousin Jeff Vales - started as a food truck in Los Angeles. Its flagship location launched in 2013 at L.A.'s Grand Central Market.

The Scotts Square outlet also marks the brand's first foray into Southeast Asia, and its 15th outlet worldwide. Other locations include London, Tokyo, and Las Vegas.

The brand is brought in by South Korea-based food company SPC Group, which is behind bakery chain Paris Baguette as well as New York burger chain Shake Shack's debut in Singapore.

Other egg sandwich brands in Singapore include Korean-inspired Egg Stop which has outlets at VivoCity, Rangoon Road and Bedok North.