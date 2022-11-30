Famed Cafe Kitsune opens at Capitol Singapore on Thursday

SINGAPORE – The famed French-Japanese cafe chain Cafe Kitsune makes it debut at Capitol Singapore on Thursday.

First launched in 2013 in Tokyo’s Aoyama district by co-founders Gildas Loaec and Masaya Kuroki, the brand now has 22 cafes across 16 cities.

Here, the chic 40-seat outlet offers a menu of cakes, pastries, drinks and its signature fox-shaped shortbread ($4 each) – a nod to the brand’s name, which means “fox” in Japanese.

For savouries, there are just two sandos available – egg ($13) or chicken katsu ($15).

While 70 per cent of the menu features signature items, the others will be specially curated for Singapore, says Ms Johanna Lellouche, 34, Cafe Kitsune’s director of operations and business development.

Highlights include the Paris Brest ($12), yuzu pistachio raspberry tart ($13) and chilli chocolate tart ($12) – an interesting pairing of sweet chocolate balanced with the mild heat from chilli.

Special attention is paid to its full-bodied coffee (from $4.50 for an espresso), which is made from two types of specialty coffee beans from Brazil and Guatemala.

The beans are roasted in Cafe Kitsune’s roastery in Okoyama, Japan and flown here every month. It is available for purchase from $15.

To ensure the perfect cup, the cafe’s baristas here went for training in France.

For a good hit of caffeine, go for the cortado ($6.50), which is two espresso shots with an equal amount of milk.

The store also sells a small selection of merchandise including cups (from $35), notebooks ($33) and tote bags ($75) .

Plans to expand into Singapore had been in the works “for a long time”, adds Ms Lellouche, with more outlets in the pipeline – including a cafe-restaurant which will offer a wider range of hot food.

The brand is continuing to expand overseas, including Los Angeles, Bali, Kuwait City and Taipei.

Calling Singapore a “key market”, she does not rule out opening Cafe Kitsune’s sister fashion brand Maison Kitsune here as well.