From roast turkey sets to your Christmas tree: Where to shop online for a budget-friendly festive party

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic made landfall on our shores back in 2020, we could only have small, muted gatherings. This year, with restrictions relaxed and borders having opened, we can finally look forward to throwing one exuberant get-together – the first proper Christmas since the pandemic.
To host a great party and not bust your budget, turn to FairPrice. For Christmas, it has launched a slew of promotions and products – from roast turkey sets to Christmas trees – to help shoppers usher in the “most wonderful” time of the year.
With rising costs in mind, the homegrown supermarket has catalogued the best products packaged with extensive savings that will help customers keep their Christmas traditions alive, without them having to over-extend their limits.
Cook with less stress
For proud homeowners, it’s always a toss-up between offering guests a home-cooked meal or ordering in.
FairPrice offers nifty, time-friendly kitchen solutions that help you add that personal touch and allow you to be a great host, and enjoy the party as much as your guests.
One way to ease your prep work and cooking stress while still delivering a home-cooked meal is to get an air fryer. This season, the PowerPac XXL air fryer with 8L capacity and hot air flow system ($75.90 till Dec 26; UP: $299) can be your trusty kitchen assistant to whip up delicious meals. Cook just about anything, from roast meats, crispy potatoes, pies and even cakes, while going easy on your waistline with lesser oil – which makes cleaning a breeze. You can also find delicious Christmas recipes on the FairPrice website.
Consider also making a fish dish. With the Snow Treasures Wild Caught Cod Fish Portion 500g ($29.50 till Dec 26, UP: $61.50), make premium, protein-rich dishes such as cod bouillabaisse (French fish stew) served with air-fried garlic bread and roasted vegetables; or even try your hand at making a cod Wellington with pre-made puff pastry and baking it in the air fryer.
If time is of the essence, FairPrice’s Classic Combo ($90) will be ready in a cinch. The generous deli set comprises a traditional roast turkey, honey baked ham and German pork knuckle, as well as must-have sides: Chestnut stuffing, cranberry sauce and a gourmet sauce. Just keep the items chilled and preheat before serving.
You can also take your pick from other available deli sets, add on individual sausages, hams, cheeses, and more.
Don’t forget to pre-order your premium meats and gift hampers.If you are looking for house gifts, stop by your nearest FairPrice outlet to pick up a delicate log cake on the way to the festivities.
A party isn’t complete without some merry tipples. Clink glasses with the raspberry gin from Boatrocker Brewers & Distillers ($75 till Dec 26; UP: $99), which is also great to take to any celebration you’re invited to.
Home for the holidays
Preparing your home is probably something you haven’t really done wholeheartedly in a while. If you have yet to get back into the groove, here are some quick kits and festive decor ideas from FairPrice.
For the full Christmas experience, a tree is a must. For something fuss-free yet elegant, FairPrice carries a six-foot-tall Partyforte Premium Christmas Tree ($169) that comes with acorns and mistletoe. Spruce up your abode further with cheery baubles, fairy lights, garlands and decals – here’s a tip: Get the whole look delivered when you order online from FairPrice.
There are even Santa outfits and others for your pets, so they can get into the festive spirit too.
Gifts from the heart
It’s never too early to buy gifts, but last-minute gift ideas can be just as thoughtful.
When in doubt, delicious gifts always hit the mark. For instance, this snack pack of Redondo Christmas Cream Wafers in Cookies & Cream + Chocolate flavours ($12.80 till Dec 26; UP: $14.25) make perfect gifts for the little ones in your party. It’s also a fantastic stocking stuffer. For the adults, mix in some fun with these Guinness Mini Pints Creamy Chocolate ($9.95 till Dec 26; UP: $12.45).
Other premium and healthful presents include the festively packaged Nature's Nutrition Christmas Box Raw Honey 50g Random Colour ($38.40 till Dec 26; UP: $96), and exclusive two-for-one offer on the Kinohimitsu Bird's Nest Beverage Gift Box ($49.90 for two till Dec 26; UP: $49.90 each), which is also perfect for your elders, clients and the women in your life.
FairPrice has also compiled gifts under $30 for both him and her, as well as star buys and Christmas snacks. Find the full range of gifts on FairPrice’s gifting page.
Fans of Marks & Spencer can rejoice as the British retailer’s beloved food products are now available online at FairPrice as well, with delivery to selected areas. Buy two or more items to enjoy a 15 per cent discount.
Or how about a true gift from the heart? From now till Dec 31, donate to the Boys' Brigade in-store or online via food hampers in $20, $50 and $80 denominations. The 35-year-old initiative in collaboration with FairPrice is targeting to benefit over 40,000 beneficiaries this year.