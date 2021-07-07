Exploring Singapore’s rich hawker culture

Singapore’s rich and vibrant hawker culture has joined the ranks of the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in Dec 2020.

A source of pride for many Singaporeans, hawker culture has evolved to a point where graduates are now choosing to don an apron as a hawker rather than a tie for an office job.

Mr KF Seetoh, founder and chief executive of Makansutra, which produces street food guides, culinary shows and food related events, shares methods of preserving the beloved hawker culture with ST Food online editor Hedy Khoo.

Keep it authentic and affordable

Long an ardent champion of Singapore’s street food scene, Mr Seetoh likens a hawker centre to a food paradise where “100 chefs are doing an omakase for you”. To preserve our hawker heritage, he believes the next generation of hawkers must first nail down the original recipes and then strive to “re-express” and improve on not just the dishes, but also the aesthetics of the food and the stalls.

Social media is a useful tool for today’s hawkers to bond with their customers, as it not only draws attention to their dishes, but also gives them the opportunity to share engaging stories behind them.

Ensuring that hawker meals stay affordable is another way to preserve the culture as it is “for, by and of the people,” says Mr Seetoh.

For a richer flavour of Singapore’s street food heritage, tuck into this spread of books:

1. Food, Foodways and Foodscapes (2015)

By Lily Kong and Vineeta Sinha

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/3715193

This insightful book reveals the complexity of Singapore’s economic, social and political world through the ways in which we acquire, cook and consume food. A must-read for those interested in Singapore’s rich culinary heritage.

2. Eating Together (2014)

By Jean Duruz and Galik Cheng Khoo

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/2073950

Understand how the connections of food and identity traverse the everyday public eating spaces in Singapore and Malaysia. Ultimately, this book shows how food helps to bring people of different backgrounds and cultural identities together in a world that is constantly changing.

3. Eating Her Curries and Kway (2014)

By Nicole Tarulevicz

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/1904333

By analysing cookbooks, architectural plans and Singapore’s food culture, Tarulevicz looks at how food in post-colonial Singapore has evolved to reflect the country’s growth.

4. The Food of Singapore: Simple Street Food Recipes from the Lion City (2015)

By Djoko Wibisono and David Wong

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/1896803

Learn how to prepare delicious and authentic Singapore hawker dishes such as chilli crab, Hokkien mee and murtabak. This cookbook also highlights the unique flavours of Indonesia, China and other parts of Asia that have become embedded in the food of Singapore.

5. Singapore Cooking: Fabulous Recipes from Asia’s Food Capital (2009)

By Christopher Tan and Terry Tan

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/887826

The cookbook contains simple and well-written recipes with beautiful colour photographs that will have you drooling even before you fire up the wok.

6. Singapore Hawker Classics Unveiled: Decoding 25 Favourite Dishes (2009)

By Temasek Polytechnic

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/887826

This book presents recipes of 25 classic hawker treats and throws in an additional modern interpretation of each iconic dish for a fun twist. From its flavour and texture to its history and even nutritional value, get a taste of dishes you love!

7. City Trails: Singapore (2018)

By Lonely Planet Kids

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/4261786

This kid-friendly book recommends fun trails in Singapore where you can explore not just intriguing landmarks, but also exciting flavours available in the bustling city.

8. Singapore Favourites (2012)

By Wendy Hutton

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/1272567

With over 30 mouth-watering recipes to both popular snacks and meals, this authoritative cookbook also scores for its clear photography, useful insights and handy info such as a unit conversion table.