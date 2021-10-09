Escape to new Insta-worthy eateries with alfresco dining, pet-friendly spaces

SINGAPORE - Enjoy brunch amid fresh blooms, gelato by the Marina Bay or Vietnamese fare surrounded by lush greenery.

A slew of new atmospheric eateries has popped up, some of which offer alfresco seating and pet-friendly spaces.

Business owners are banking on a market of restless diners seeking Insta-worthy experiences - complemented with warm hospitality and ambience in a safe-distanced dining environment - to replace travel.

It also helps them stand out in a competitive food and beverage (F&B) scene, which still continues to claim casualties including popular nine-year-old home-grown bistro Grub at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, which will close in January next year as its lease is up. Its owners are still searching for a new venue.

One of the new picturesque eateries is French-style floral-themed cafe Le Jardin, which opened three weeks ago at Fort Canning Centre.

It is the brainchild of Ms Nicole Chen, 33, who also owns the two-year-old pet-friendly Cafe de Nicole's Flower in Telok Kurau.

In-house florist services are available at both outlets, which Ms Chen says is inspired by chic multi-concept venues marrying food and retail in countries such as Japan and South Korea.

Even more ambitious is her upcoming third F&B venture - called Under der Linden - slated to open by the end of next month in Portsdown. It is named after a famous German poem, and the linden tree in the area.

At 5,000 sq ft, it is more than double the size of Le Jardin and will house a floral shop, cafe, a workshop and an events space, as well as a modern French restaurant - to open at a later stage.

Asked about the risks of opening big venues during the pandemic, Ms Chen says winning the tenders for both Le Jardin and Under der Linden were opportunities she could not pass up. Such picturesque locations, she adds, are popular for bridal shoots, wedding receptions and other events.

Ms Chen, who used to be a dance instructor and ran a bridal studio, also believes that when locals resume travelling overseas, it would signal the return of tourists as well.

The China-born Singaporean adds: "I'm optimistic about the situation since we have to learn how to live with the virus. Diners can tell when we pay attention to the service and atmosphere, and all the little details that would make them want to return."



ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Meanwhile, three new F&B concepts catering to locals have sprouted up at Gardens by the Bay.

Mediterranean restaurant Hortus at Flower Dome and its sister concept Mylo's cafe at the nearby Active Garden have taken over the spaces vacated by Fennel Cafe. The now-defunct Pollen restaurant will re-open at the end of the month at its current premises in the Flower Dome under a new name, Marguerite.

The fine-dining restaurant will showcase seasonal produce in a seven-course tasting menu.

The three brands are run by Australian chef-owner Michael Wilson, in partnership with restaurant group Unlisted Collection.

Chef Wilson, 36, says: "The pandemic has shifted consumer behaviour. Life has slowed down and there has been a hard reset for local patrons.

"People, now more than ever, are looking for new experiences to compensate for their inability to travel. We've seen Gardens by the Bay embraced again by local patrons wanting an escape to wide, open spaces."



The Pergola at Hortus (left) and a lamb Tagine cooked in sweet spices, prunes and apricots. PHOTOS: HORTUS



Other eateries amid lush greenery include the six-week-old Vietnamese eatery Lucky Saigon Cafe in Tanglin, and the Les Amis Group's Cluny Food Court at the Singapore Botanic Gardens - slated to open early next month.

While the F&B scene is still coping with the ban on pipe-in music, Zouk Group's chief executive Andrew Li, 38, has had to find ways around it.

Last month, the group opened omakase restaurant Sushi Ichizuke and speakeasy bar Here Kitty Kitty at Clarke Quay. Without music, they have to appeal to other senses, he says, and keep a captive audience with the showmanship from chefs and mixologists shaking up cocktails.

The group will open a third Five Guys burger restaurant in the first quarter of next year, and is looking to bring its pan-Asian dining concept Fuhu to Singapore.

Mr Li says: "In the F&B industry, it is no longer enough to simply provide food and beverages. A good overall experience now includes emphases on service, ambience and the guest's personal experience."

Le Jardin



This three-week-old floral- themed restaurant at Fort Canning Centre is shaping up to be the latest hot spot for influencers dressed in their best OOTD. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Where: Fort Canning Centre, 5 Cox Terrace, Level 2

Open: 9am to 9pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

Info: WhatsApp 8338-8281 or go to this website

This three-week-old floral- themed restaurant at Fort Canning Centre is shaping up to be the latest hot spot for influencers dressed in their best OOTD (outfit of the day), or those decked in athleisure for a family day out at the park.

Regardless of sartorial preferences, diners are in for an Insta-worthy meal amid beautiful fresh blooms and chandeliers that take centre stage in the indoor area.

The rest of the 120-seat space - including a pet-friendly outdoor dining area - is decked in dried flowers.

Impress your date with a bouquet of flowers from the in-house florist - a key feature that is also part of Le Jardin's sister concept Cafe de Nicole's Flower in Telok Kurau.

Le Jardin's brunch items include potato rosti ($18.90) with Kurobuta pork sausage and sunny side up egg; fig and salted caramel French toast ($21.90); and prosciutto bruschetta ($13.90) with compressed melon, ricotta and grilled sourdough.

Mains for lunch and dinner include Kurobuta pork loin ($34), Margaret River Black Angus ribeye ($42) and Ora King Salmon ($30).

Add on speciality drinks such as Coffee Sunshine ($8.90), which comprises orange juice and two shots of espresso; Mermaid Tears ($8.90), butterfly pea tea with lemon juice; and sea salt caramel latte ($10.90).

Lucky Saigon Cafe



The expansive non-air-conditioned dining area is surrounded by greenery and makes for a breezy spot offering no-frills Vietnamese fare. PHOTO: LUCKY SAIGON RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK



Where: The Salvation Army, Block A, 356 Tanglin Road

Open: 9am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 9754-1169 or go to this website

This hidden gem in The Salvation Army's Tanglin premises is not quite what one would expect when dropping off donations.

Cross a small bridge - complete with mist effect for a dramatic entrance - into Lucky Saigon Cafe, which has an aviary at the side housing parrots and chickens.

The expansive non-air- conditioned dining area is surrounded by greenery - complete with artificial grass carpeting - and makes for a breezy spot offering no-frills Vietnamese fare, served by friendly service staff dressed in traditional Vietnamese ao dai outfits.

The menu offers plenty of options from banh mi (from $8.50) to bun cha gio (fried spring rolls with rice vermicelli, $11.50), and its signature deep-fried fish with sour tamarind ($25) or green mango ($20).

Drinks include Vietnamese black coffee ($4.50), Vietnamese iced lemon tea ($3.50), and tamarind juice ($4.50).

Here Kitty Kitty and Sushi Ichizuke



Zouk Group's speakeasy bar Here Kitty Kitty transports you out of Singapore and straight into a nightlife alley in Shinjuku's Golden Gai district.

PHOTO: ZOUK GROUP



Where: 02-01/02 The Cannery, 3E River Valley Road

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm (Sushi Ichizuke), 6 to 10.30pm (Here Kitty Kitty), Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

Info: Call 9489-8357 or go to herekittykitty.com.sg and ichizuke.com.sg

Fashioned after a 1950s vice den, Zouk Group's speakeasy bar Here Kitty Kitty transports you out of Singapore and straight into a nightlife alley in Shinjuku's Golden Gai district.

The 75-seat space houses a bar, three concept rooms - including the Cathouse, Mamasan Lounge and Shibari Room - as well as a separate private bar and lounge.

Shake things up with head mixologist Alastair Tan, whose signature cocktails include the Here Kitty Kitty Highball ($22++), with Kakubin whisky, Chita whisky, lemon and soda; Haku-Hai ($24++), with matcha, Haku Vodka, calpis and lemon; and Ume Whiskey Sour ($24++), made with Maker's Mark Bourbon, ume, apricot and egg white.



(Clockwise from top left) Here Kitty Kitty Signature Maki, Watermelon Sugar, Haku-hai, Roku Smash, Wagyu aburi sushi, and a house-special handroll. PHOTOS: ZOUK GROUP



Pair the drinks with Wagyu Sando ($58++), with caviar, uni and caramelised onions; Here Kitty Kitty's signature maki ($28++) with soft-shell crab, tobiko and mixed salad topped with bonito flakes; and Fugu & Ehire Shioyaki ($16++), a salt-grilled dish of dried pufferfish and stingray fin served with spicy mayonnaise.

For a more indulgent meal, dine at the neighbouring Sushi Ichizuke, helmed by head chef Ryoichi Nakatani - formerly from Sushi Ayumu at Mandarin Gallery. It previously ran a pop-up at Zouk Group's Capital Kitchen.

The dark, minimalist space seats 16 in the main dining area, with two private rooms that can seat eight and 12 people respectively.



For a more indulgent meal, dine at the neighbouring Sushi Ichizuke. PHOTO: ZOUK GROUP



Highlights from the omakase menus include a house-special handroll filled with otoro and sweet Japanese radish; and Ichizuke Don, a bowl filled with uni, ikura and Hokkaido hairy crab.

Prices start at $80++ for a five-course lunch, and $220++ for a seven-course dinner.

Enhance the experience with add-ons such as Miyazake beef 60g ($45++), Special Kaisen Tempura ($45++) and A5 Wagyu, Uni and Ikura Don ($100++).

Mylo's



Chef Michael (left) and Wei Lynn, and gelato cones from Mylo's. PHOTO: MYLO'S



Where: 01-01 Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

Open: 8am to 8pm (Wednesdays and Thursdays), 8am to 10pm (Fridays to Sundays), closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Info: Call 6970-8553 or go to this website

Hortus



The menu at Hortus features a variety of sharing plates, along with a small selection of wood-grilled items. PHOTO: HORTUS



Where: Flower Dome, 01-09 Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

Open: 11.30am to 9pm, Wednesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Info: Call 6702-0158 or go to this website

Two new concepts by Australian chef Michael Wilson, in partnership with restaurant group Unlisted Collection, are the coolest places to be at Gardens by the Bay.

Mylo's and Hortus take over the space previously occupied by Fennel Cafe.

First, wind down with gelato by the bay at the laid-back 75-seat cafe Mylo's. Located at Gardens by the Bay's Active Garden, the cafe includes a 45-seat outdoor pet-friendly space next to the playground and fitness area.

The indoor dining area features a gleaming gelato Pozzetti display - the most traditional way of storing and preserving gelato in steel buckets with covered lids. This ensures the creamy consistency of the gelato is maintained.

Flavours (from $5) include coconut and pandan, made with fresh Thai coconuts; pineapple infused with Szechuan peppercorns; and smoked maple bacon, with bacon-infused milk and maple syrup churned and smoked with applewood chips.

Frozen options include Margarita, with lime juice, tequila, sugar and salt; and jasmine oolong and passionfruit with a dash of prosecco.

A selection of tarts ($11) and pastries ($6) are baked fresh daily, alongside savoury paninis ($11).



A selection of tarts and pastries are baked fresh daily, alongside savoury paninis. PHOTO: MYLO'S



Water dishes are available for furry friends, along with treats such as house-baked pumpkin & oat dog biscuits ($2), as well as popsicles made with chicken and beef bone broth, and yogurt and mango.

Over at the Flower Dome, chef Wilson also runs Hortus, which offers Mediterranean fare.



Cakes, pastries, and tarts are available, along with a seasonal afternoon tea from 3 to 5pm.

PHOTO: HORTUS



The menu features a variety of sharing plates, along with a small selection of wood-grilled items such as whole baby fish (currently seabass from Corsica) grilled with oregano, capers and lemon; charred Fremantle octopus with spicy green harissa; and spatchcock baby chicken slathered in Merguez spices, lemon and olive oil.

Cakes, pastries, and tarts are available, along with a seasonal afternoon tea from 3 to 5pm.

Cluny Food Court



The 4,036 sq ft space will house five food stalls, and a drink stall, serving local delights.

PHOTO: LES AMIS GROUP



Where: Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1J Cluny Road (beside Raffles Building)

Open: Early next month (November)

Info: Cluny Food Court's website

After a leisurely stroll through the Singapore Botanic Gardens, refuel at the Les Amis Group's first food court concept.

The 4,036 sq ft space will house five food stalls, and a drink stall, serving local delights.

The stalls include popular porridge brand Mui Kee Express; and wonton mee specialist Laifaba Express, which will offer barbecued meat sharing platters.

S'Mao Barbecue, which ran a pop-up at the now-defunct Casa Verde, will dish out Texas-style barbecue. Casa Verde closed last month (September).

Project Penyek - known since 2005 for its ayam penyet, satay and seafood platters - will set up shop as well, along with Piccante Pronto, the sister pizza concept of the Les Amis Group's Peperoni Pizzeria. Both Project Penyek and Piccante Pronto are run by Muslim chefs.

Prices range from $1.80 for a drink to $24 for an All In Smoked Meat Plate from S'Mao Barbecue.

There are also plans for the stalls to do delivery, as well as go cashless.