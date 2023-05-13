Engineering future foods, or how to make a healthier pineapple tart

SINGAPORE – What if the silken tofu you buy at the supermarket can pack in a lot more protein? What if the pineapple tarts you snack on while watching Netflix have a lot less saturated fat? What if you can top your rice with “salmon” flakes made with plants?

Scientists and researchers at A*Star’s Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) are working to make these, and other impossible-seeming food dreams, come true.

The institute was set up in 2020 to advance Singapore’s aim to become Asia’s food innovation hub. It also works to bring the Republic closer to its 30 by 30 goal, which is to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030.

In laboratories and kitchens at Biopolis and Kent Ridge, some 185 scientists and researchers work on prototypes of these new foods and ingredients. Details are everything – the institute studies the way people from different ethnic groups perceive taste, for example.

There is also an evaluation process, where subjects are recruited to eat the creations. The institute measures their sensory responses and looks at the way the food impacts their blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and other parameters.

Any health claims have to be clinically validated.

Professor Christiani Jeyakumar Henry, 70, the institute’s deputy executive director, says SIFBI’s goal is to drive innovation in food and biotechnology.

“Working with ecosystem partners, we aim to deliver integrated solutions for Asian nutritional health and develop sustainable food products that improve population health, and contribute towards Singapore’s food security and sustainability goals.

“Through our end-to-end research capabilities in food science and technology, we support food and ingredient innovators and manufacturers in developing impactful food innovations and help catalyse the growth of the local food tech industry,” he says.

Many projects at the institute involve creating plant-based foods and ingredients.

A spokesman says climate change and disruptions in global supply chains have made it necessary for countries to strengthen their food resilience.

“Alternative proteins such as plant-based proteins are an area where innovations will potentially allow large volumes of protein and food to be produced with relatively small amounts of land and labour, with some innovations doing so in a climate-resilient and sustainable manner,” the spokesman adds.