Beyond the everyday brew: Elevate your coffee experience with expertly crafted single origin espressos

In recent years, Singaporean coffee drinkers have shifted their focus from simply seeking a quick caffeine fix to prioritising the quality of beans, the craftsmanship of baristas and the overall sensorial experience of drinking coffee.

Luckin Black Cup Single Origin Espresso (SOE) series is designed to meet the growing demand for premium coffee by sourcing rare and exceptional beans from renowned coffee-producing regions worldwide.

The art of crafting an exceptional brew

Last month, Luckin Coffee hosted an exclusive workshop featuring Mr Boram Um, the 2023 World Barista Championship (WBC) Champion, and Luckin's newest Chief Coffee Master. Mr Um, hailing from a family of coffee plantation owners in Brazil, made history as the first World Barista Champion from Brazil.

Drawing upon his experience as a coffee grower and professional barista, Mr Um guided attendees through the company's meticulous Global Bean Hunting Initiative.