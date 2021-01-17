Eight ways to celebrate over a sumptuous feast this Chinese New Year

While 2021’s Chinese New Year (CNY) may be different from our traditionally extensive affairs due to the Covid-19 outbreak, this changes nothing about the intent and exuberance with which we celebrate the occasion. Families may need to dine in smaller groups and stagger their house-visit timings to a relative's place.

Even with these changes, there will be reunion in some form. You can still look forward to lots of conversation, laughter, and of course, the must-have mouth-watering spread of festive fare.

After all, in the Chinese culture, food represents not just nourishment but with each dish’s auspicious meaning, a symbol of blessings and a bonding tool that enhances our interpersonal relationships. Here are some edible ideas for your upcoming CNY get together, for all families great and small, dining in or dining out.

From Jan 25, you will be spoilt for choice with Crystal Jade’s Chinese New Year set menus that cater for all occasions – from intimate outings to convivial family gatherings. Crystal Jade’s group of restaurants are great options for dining out in style during this festive period.

A lavish reunion dinner fit for royalty

Impress your parents and in-laws with the CNY set menus at Crystal Jade Palace, which is personally helmed by Crystal Jade’s Group Executive Chef Martin Foo. They will surely approve of the Crispy Charcoal Grilled Superior Sea Cucumber served with oyster sauce, where the auspicious ingredient is braised, then grilled briefly over binchotan (Japanese charcoal) to achieve an enticingly crisp yet tender texture. Kick things up a notch with Crispy Roasted Chicken with Spicy Szechuan Sauce, or opt for the mellow yet moreish Braised Vermicelli with Scallop and Egg White topped with Crispy Conpoy. Set menus are priced from $108++ per person (minimum two to dine).



Pamper your palate with a luxurious feast that includes the signature Deep-fried Marble Goby Soon Hock with Fragrant Dried Shrimp & Chilli Sauce at Crystal Jade Palace. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE



Fine cuisine apt for the Year of the Ox

If you like to have a family meal while enjoying unbeatable views of the sea, secure your CNY booking early at Crystal Jade Dining IN. While creations such as Braised Pumpkin Thick Soup with Steamed Egg White, Prawn and Crab Meat, or Sautéed Kurobuta Pork with Foie Gras and Teriyaki Sauce are sure crowd-pleasers – what is special this year are the premium beef dishes. Make a “moove” for the unctuous Pan-seared Japanese A4 Wagyu Beef, whose flavours shine with just a dash of pink Himalayan sea salt, or fried rice amped up with Japanese Wagyu and a splash of supreme-grade soya sauce. Set menus are priced from $108++ per person (minimum two to dine).

Relish hearty home-style Hong Kong Fare

Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen brings the vibrant city’s offerings to you on a plate, be it dim sum, noodles or congee bowls. This CNY, tuck into highlights such as Steamed Salted Free-range Chicken, inspired by Hong Kong’s rich Hakka culture; Sautéed Boston Lobster with the gentle kick of white peppercorn, tummy-warming ginger and scallion; or go straight for the Crispy Pork Knuckle in Nanyang Flavour. If the whole fish dish is not suitable for young diners at the table, the Braised Fish Tofu with Shiitake Mushroom and Black Moss in Oyster Sauce will suit all taste buds. Set menus for four are priced from $298++.



Explore the flavours of the “fragrant harbour” at Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen outlets. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE



Casual CNY catch-up with friends

At casual concepts Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Crystal Jade Jiang Nan, it's perfectly appropriate to don a loose T-shirt and comfy shorts to dinner. Let your hair down as you reconnect with old friends while helping yourself (using a serving spoon, of course) to fiery Sautéed Seabass with Pine Nuts & Chilli, Sautéed Tiger Prawn coated with Truffle Mayonnaise and Almond Flakes, and the umami-packed Double-boiled Sea Treasure Soup with fish maw, conpoy and conch. Even meat-lovers will enjoy the new Pan-fried “Phuture” Plant-based Meat Bun with Truffle Pate, that’s akin to Shanghai speciality, pan-fried meat buns. Set menus for four are priced from $298++.



Sautéed Tiger Prawn coated with Truffle Mayonnaise and Almond Flakes from Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Crystal Jade Jiang Nan. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE



If you prefer to dine in the comfort of home with your loved ones this CNY, there are plenty of goodies you can bring home or order from Crystal Jade’s restaurants. Whether you are going for a multi-course takeaway menu, looking for a centrepiece-worthy yusheng or accompanying sweet and savoury snacks, the restaurant group has all your home dining needs covered.

Luxe touch to a home-cooked reunion dinner

Created by Crystal Jade’s Group Executive Chef Martin Foo, the wholesome Season of Wealth Golden Scallop Yusheng ($168 for large, $108 for small) is chock-full of healthy ingredients such as red dragonfruit and watermelon cubes, pomelo, burdock, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, pickled cucumbers, crispy rice and walnuts. The platter is then topped with crispy deep-fried yam strips and Hsin Chu beehoon, sea treasures ikura (salmon roe) and torched scallop slices, and finished with lashings of an olive oil-based dressing with flower blossom syrup and plum sauce. Available for dine-in and takeaway from Jan 25 at Crystal Jade Palace, Crystal Jade Golden Palace and Crystal Jade Dining IN.

Cosy gathering with friends

Crystal Jade’s new CNY Special Take-home Set Menu ($268 good for five persons) comprises six dishes – from starter to dessert – packaged in an elegant tiered gift box. These include the two star dishes this year: Steamed Salted Free-Range Chicken, and Braised Fish Tofu with Shiitake Mushroom and Black Moss in Oyster Sauce; as well as other delectable creations that include the must-have Reunion Yusheng with Abalone, Fried Glutinous and Crispy Rice with Chinese Sausage, and sweet soup Double-boiled Sea Coconut with Pear and Red Dates. Available at Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen, Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Crystal Jade Jiang Nan outlets.



Crystal Jade’s new CNY Special Take-home Set Menu is packaged in an elegant gift box. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE



Indulgent reunion dinner in the comfort of home

If your budget permits, why not splurge a little on this once-a-year affair? Crystal Jade’s Auspicious Reunion Feast Festive Takeaway Bundle ($428 good for five persons) comes with a free bottle of Famille Perrin Ventoux Rouge, a full-bodied yet fruity red wine that is worth $68 (e-store exclusive). The set includes requisite dishes Reunion Yusheng with Abalone (small) and Bountiful Abalone Treasure Pot (small), as well as new offering Fried Conpoy and Taro Glutinous Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaf – a total of five dishes in all. Available at Crystal Jade Pavilion, Crystal Jade Jiang Nan, Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen, Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao, and select Crystal Jade GO outlets.

What’s a party without cake?

Practical and presentable, Crystal Jade’s Eternal Bliss Platter ($56) consists five sweet and savoury festive cakes. New this year are the fragrant Golden Pumpkin Red Dates sponge cake; and the chilled Lychee Rose Crystal Jelly, a blushing beauty studded with lychee and dragonfruit bits for a roaring year ahead. The set includes other favourites such as Prosperity Carrot Cake, Abundance Yam Cake and Fortune Glutinous Rice Cake. Available at all Crystal Jade outlets and e-store.



Crystal Jade's Eternal Bliss Platter is a gorgeous array of five sweet and savoury festive cakes. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE



Crystal Jade's Chinese New Year set menus are available for dining in from Jan 25. Visit www.crystaljade.com for more information. Festive takeaway goodies are available for pre-orders from now till Feb 28. Visit estore.crystaljade.com to place your orders.